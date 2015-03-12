24小时时事新闻（3月12日）
3月11日，日本东京，小学生们坐在学校操场跑道上，头戴防止落物砸伤的头罩，参加学校在日本大地震及海啸四周年之际举行的地震疏散演习。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
3月11日，巴黎时装周，Moncler Gamme Rouge的2015/16秋冬女装发布会上，模特们展示意大利设计师詹巴迪斯塔·瓦利（Giambattista Valli）的作品。 REUTERS/Charles Plmore
3月11日，英格兰南部马盖特，英国凯特王妃在特纳当代美术馆欣赏安东尼·范·戴克（Anthony van Dyck）作品《自画像》。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
3月11日，日本宫城县南三陆町，人们聚集在一个被海啸摧毁的防灾办公室附近，为2011年大地震及海啸遇难者默哀。3月11日是日本2011年大地震四周年纪念日。 REUTERS/Kyodo
3月11日，意大利那不勒斯，一栋大楼旁悬挂的巨幅海报上是一名身穿牛仔裤和修女服饰的半裸模特，服装连锁品牌Rosso di Sera的这幅海报引发公众争议。教皇方济各不久后将访问那不勒斯。REUTERS/Ciro De Lmore
3月12日，中国北京，全国人民代表大会全体会议前，警察在人民大会堂外巡逻。 REUTERS/Iris Zhao
3月11日，土耳其安卡拉，防暴警察用高压水枪驱散示威人群。示威活动为纪念在2013年反政府示威中受重伤、昏迷数月后去年3月11日去世的一名少年。REUTERS/Stringer
3月11日，以色列伯尼布莱克，一名极端正统派犹太教男孩在集会上挥舞旗帜，支持圣经犹太教联盟党（United Torah Judaism）。以色列将于3月17日举行议会选举。REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
3月10日，伊拉克阿拉姆，民兵组织Hashid Shaabi一名成员跪地庆祝胜利，而不远处与伊斯兰国武装分子的冲突硝烟弥漫。伊拉克军队和民兵组织周二将伊斯兰国武装赶出了阿拉姆。 REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudmore
