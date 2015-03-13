24小时时事新闻（3月13日）
3月12日，俄罗斯”联盟TMA-14M号“飞船从云端徐徐下降，之后在哈萨克斯坦杰兹卡兹甘东南着陆，飞船上搭载从国际空间站返回的三名美国和俄罗斯宇航员。REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout vmore
3月12日，意大利罗马市中心，游客骑着赛格威电动车游览。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
3月12日，美国洛杉矶，电视节目广告休息间隙，美国总统奥巴马与节目主持人吉米·坎摩尔（Jimmy Kimmel ）说笑。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
3月12日，韩国鸡龙的海陆空三军总部举行军官授衔仪式，一名军官跑向队列。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
3月12日，美国密苏里州弗格森市，两名警官在弗格森警察局外遭枪击受伤后，警方作出反应。当地民众当时正在举行抗议种族歧视和警察暴力执法的游行集会。REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis Amermore
3月12日，巴西里约热内卢，未来港（Port of Future）落成典礼上，里约州长贝绍（Luiz Fernando Pezao）欢迎巴西总统迪尔玛·罗塞夫（右）。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
3月4日，韩国首尔，正在建设中的摩天大楼乐天世界大厦。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
3月12日，英国伦敦，维多利亚和阿尔伯特博物馆，”亚历山大·麦昆：野性之美“（Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty）作品展上展出的2000-2001秋冬系列一件长裙。REUTERS/Suzanmore
3月12日，俄罗斯南部斯塔夫罗波尔的一次演习中，军人将空对地导弹装到一架苏-25战斗机上。REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
下一个
24小时时事新闻（3月12日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（3月11日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（3月10日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（3月9日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.