24小时时事新闻（3月16日）
3月15日，中国人民大会堂，中国国务院总理李克强在全国人大闭幕后会见中外记者并回答提问。REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月15日，巴西圣保罗的示威人群。周日巴西全国逾百万民众上街游行，抗议经济萧条、物价飙涨、腐败猖獗，并要求弹劾总统罗塞夫。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
3月14日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，业余马术比赛选手在冰封的叶尼塞河上角逐。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
3月15日，西班牙南部马拉加附近，记者们沿着修葺后的“国王小道”行走。“国王小道”号称全世界最危险的登山步道。REUTERS/Jon Nazca
3月13日，美国加州圣地亚哥，一只蓝蝶在空中翩翩起舞。在下月圣地亚哥野生动物园的蝴蝶展上，游客可观赏到来自世界各地的蝴蝶品种。REUTERS/Mike Blake
3月15日，日本仙台，瓦努阿图红十字会负责人阿拉托亚（Hannington Alatoa）在联合国世界减灾大会上发言。瓦努阿图当地时间14日遭飓风“帕姆”袭击，造成人员伤亡。 REUTERS/Kyodo
3月15日，耶路撒冷，犹太教极端正统派参加选举集会。以色列将于3月17日举行大选。REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
3月15日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，愤怒的基督徒人群围攻一名涉嫌参与自杀性袭击的男子。拉合尔的两座教堂周日遭炸弹袭击，导致14人死亡，近80人受伤。REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
3月15日，利比亚苏尔特附近，来自米苏拉塔的士兵向“伊斯兰国”武装分子开火。忠于“伊斯兰国”的武装分子近几周在利比亚中部扩充势力范围。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
3月15日，以色列特拉维夫，右翼集会后拉宾广场上散落的传单，上面是以色列总理内塔尼亚胡的照片。议会选举在即，最新民调显示以色列中左翼支持率较执政党的领先优势扩大，胜选在望。 REUTERS/Baz Ratner
