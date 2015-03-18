24小时时事新闻（3月18日）
3月18日，以色列特拉维夫，以色列总理内塔尼亚胡向支持者挥手致意。内塔尼亚胡宣布他领导的利库德集团在以色列议会选举中获胜。 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
3月16日，瑞士洛桑，美国国务卿克里（左）骑车经过奥林匹克博物馆。克里与伊朗外长扎里夫之前在洛桑举行了长达四小时的核谈判。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
3月17日，俄罗斯莫斯科，普京在克里姆林宫胜利日庆祝活动筹办会议上发言。胜利日在每年5月9日，是俄罗斯为纪念反法西斯战争胜利而设立的节日。 REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremore
3月17日，乌克兰基辅，乌克兰民族主义者组织（OUN）的成员等待开赴乌克兰东部前线。REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
3月17日，伊拉克阿拉姆，一名伊拉克安全部队人员站在展示的“伊斯兰国”军火中间。周一伊拉克政府军暂停在提克里特的攻势，伊官员呼吁国际联合阵线提供空中火力支援。 REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
3月17日，瓦努阿图塔纳岛，夜幕中一名妇女抱着三岁幼儿。该国近日遭热带风暴袭击，国际救援机构已组织飞往该国一些偏远地区进行紧急救援。REUTERS/Edgar Su
3月17日，印度新德里，印度国大党领袖索尼娅·甘地（中）与其他反对党成员一起游行示威，抗议一项放宽土地收购规定的法案。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
3月17日，韩国首尔，美国助理国务卿拉塞尔在记者招待会上回答提问。他表示，是否加入中国主导的亚洲基础设施投资银行取决于各国自身。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
3月17日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，来自基督徒社区的女子参加亲戚葬礼，她们的亲戚之前在教堂爆炸案中丧生。拉合尔两座教堂周日遭自杀性炸弹袭击，造成14人死亡，近80人受伤。REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
3月17日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，委内瑞拉总统马杜罗（右）与古巴总统劳尔·卡斯特罗在美洲玻利瓦尔联盟（ALBA）峰会期间握手。ALBA成员国领导人周二在加拉加斯举行特别会议，声援委内瑞拉，之前美国宣称委内瑞拉对美国国家安全构more
