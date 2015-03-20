24小时时事新闻（3月20日）
3月19日，突尼斯，巴都国家博物馆内警察站在警车旁，地上有一滩血迹。该博物馆周三遭到武装分子袭击，造成20名外国游客和3名突尼斯人丧生。“伊斯兰国”武装已宣称为这起袭击事件负责。REUTERS/Anis Mili
3月19日，瑞士洛桑，伊朗外长扎里夫（中左）与伊朗原子能组织主席萨利希（中右）交谈。之前伊方与美国国务卿克里进行了核谈判。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
3月19日，利比亚苏尔特附近，利比亚宗教民兵武装“利比亚黎明”的士兵用望远镜眺望“伊斯兰国”武装的阵地。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
3月19日，日本东京，日本时装周期间，模特展示日本和服设计师齐藤上太郎的2015秋冬系列。REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月19日，日本东京，美国第一夫人米歇尔（左）在日本皇宫与明仁天皇（中）、皇后美智子握手前险些跌倒。米歇尔周三飞往日本进行为期三天的访问。 REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool
3月19日，希腊雅典，穷人在教堂外等待领取免费食物。在希腊议会就一项新的反贫困法案进行表决前几个小时，欧盟伙伴国对此法案提出批评，而希腊总理齐普拉斯则表示是欧盟而非希腊必须停止”单边行动“并恪守承诺。REUTERS/Yamore
3月18日，墨西哥华雷斯城，一名士兵走过艺术家米勒（Colette Miller）的天使翅膀涂鸦作品。华雷斯位于美墨边境，素有世界最暴力城市之称。REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
3月19日，澳大利亚新南威尔士州，河流流经遭受干旱的农业区。澳大利亚气象局称，澳大利亚今年2月气温创下1910年有记录以来第二高位，全国最高温度高于平均水平2.35摄氏度。 REUTERS/David Gray more
3月19日，巴勒斯坦加沙地带一难民营，巴勒斯坦难民Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal在屋外与两只非洲狮幼崽玩耍，一旁是他的孙子。 REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
3月19日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔出席联邦议院的辩论。默克尔向德国议会表示，期待与来访的希腊总理齐普拉斯对话。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
