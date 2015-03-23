24小时时事新闻（3月23日）
3月23日，新加坡，“国父”李光耀周一辞世，享年91岁。新加坡国会大厦降半旗致哀。 REUTERS/Timothy Sim
3月22日，北京，国际货币基金组织（IMF）总裁拉加德在中国发展高层论坛上发表题为“新常态下的货币政策”的演讲。拉加德称，IMF将“很高兴”与中国引领的亚投行合作。REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月22日，柬埔寨暹粒市，美国第一夫人米歇尔•奥巴马正在暹粒国际机场登机。 米歇尔3月21日在柬埔寨暹粒市展开访问，进行一项推动女性教育的全球公益项目。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
3月22日，哈萨克斯坦阿拉木图，滑雪运动者参加红牛冰冻水池跳跃比赛。参赛者身穿各式节日服装，以各种绝技跳起跃入冰水池中。 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
3月22日，日本东京，上万名示威者举着标语，高喊口号，抗议安倍政府。标语上写着“向安倍政府说不”。 REUTERS/Yuya Shino
3月22日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，一名土耳其库尔德人越过篝火，庆祝新年节日纽罗兹。 REUTERS/Murad Sezer
3月21日，叙利亚伊德利卜， 叙利亚自由军士兵向忠于叙利亚总统阿萨德的军队发射自制武器。叙利亚自由军向阿萨德宣战，称要解放伊德利卜。REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
3月22日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，Sengileyevskoye村的哥萨克人在一家由军事爱国俱乐部--“俄罗斯骑士”设立的新兵营接受军事训练。 REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
3月22日，阿富汗喀布尔，女权活动人士为Farkhunda抬棺。阿富汗女子Farkhunda周四被殴打致死，尸体遭焚烧。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
3月21日，萨尔瓦多圣萨尔瓦多，已故大主教罗米洛（Oscar Arnulfo Romero）遇害35周年纪念日前夕，民众举着他的巨幅画像游行。萨尔多瓦大主教罗米洛1980年遇刺，是拉丁美洲罗马天主教会的标志人物。REUTmore
