24小时时事新闻（3月24日）
3月23日，美国弗吉尼亚州林奇堡，美国共和党参议员克鲁兹（ Ted Cruz）偕妻女站上舞台，宣布角逐2016年总统竞选，成为首位正式宣布参选的候选人。 REUTERS/Chris Keane
3月23日，也门塔伊兹，胡塞武装朝天鸣枪，驱散反胡塞示威者。也门政府军近期在与胡塞武装的战斗中遭遇挫折，后者正向总统哈迪在南部的大本营亚丁进逼。 REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
3月23日，也门首都萨那，送葬者掩埋周五自杀性爆炸事件中遇难者Bashar Arhab的遗体。周五萨那的两个清真寺遭自杀性炸弹袭击，造成最少137人死亡，数百人受伤，“伊斯兰国”武装宣称对此负责。 REUTERS/Khamore
3月23日，德国柏林，德国总理默克尔和希腊总理齐普拉斯在新闻发布会后准备离开。齐普拉斯周一对柏林进行首次正式访问。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
3月21日，尼日尔迪法，城外房屋航拍图。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
3月23日，新加坡，丹戎巴葛民众俱乐部里民众鞠躬悼念已故新加坡前总理李光耀。李光耀自1955年起担任丹戎巴葛集选区议员。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
3月22日，叙利亚北部伊德利卜，一名反抗武装士兵携武器在阵地附近的果园穿行。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
3月23日，巴拿马城，巴拿马运河扩建工程建筑工地航拍图。扩建完成后，将可通行更大船只。REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
3月23日，塞浦路斯尼科西亚，塞浦路斯债券持有人与防暴警察在塞浦路斯银行总部外发生冲突。在2013年塞浦路斯纾困行动中遭受资金损失的债券持有人怒火难平，试图冲击塞浦路斯银行。 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtomore
3月23日，智利圣地亚哥，数以百计的民众参与集会，要求推动制订新的宪法。REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
