24小时时事新闻（3月26日）
3月25日，法国Seyne-les-Alpes，德国总理默克尔（左）、法国总统奥朗德（中）与西班牙首相拉霍伊哀悼德翼A320坠机遇难者。 REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
3月25日，法国Seyne-les-Alpes，一架法国直升机飞过德翼A320坠毁现场。法国调查人员将仔细检查飞机残骸，寻找飞机坠毁的线索。REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
3月25日，新加坡总理府，仪仗队将新加坡国旗盖在李光耀灵柩上，灵柩已被送往国会大厦供公众瞻仰。 REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapormore
3月26日，北京人民大会堂，斯里兰卡总统西里塞纳（右）与中国国家主席习近平检阅仪仗队。西里塞纳周三抵达北京对中国进行访问。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月25日，日本横滨，士兵们在“出云”号离港时挥帽致意。日本海上自卫队周三接收了二战以来日本最大的战舰“出云”号，这艘驱逐舰能够搭载直升机，吨位堪比曾与美国海军在太平洋上作战的日本帝国海军航母。REUTERS/Thomamore
3月25日，也门亚丁，当地一军事基地传出枪炮声，人群匆忙寻找庇护所。REUTERS/Anees Mansour
3月24日，叙利亚伊德利卜，在攻城行动中，一名叙利亚反叛武装士兵正在开火。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
3月25日，阿富汗喀布尔，自杀性袭击现场附近，一名男子准备驾驶严重受损的车辆离开。阿富汗内政部称，周三喀布尔总统府附近发生自杀性炸弹袭击，六人死亡，30多人受伤。 REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail more
3月25日，中国北京，中国国际时装周“汉帛奖”第23届中国国际青年设计师时装作品大赛前，一名模特在后台休息。REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月25日，美国洛杉矶，苏富比拍卖行展出一枚100.20克拉钻戒，预计拍卖价达1,900-2,500万美元。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
24小时时事新闻（3月25日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（3月24日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（3月23日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（3月13日-20日）
聚焦3月13日至20日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.