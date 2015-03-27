24小时时事新闻（3月27日）
3月26日，奥地利维也纳，ViennaFlight执行长Gerhard Lueck演示空客A320的驾驶舱门锁系统。法国检察官表示，德翼航空A320客机上的副驾驶将自己单独锁在驾驶舱内，故意操纵飞机坠毁。REUTERS/more
3月26日，组合图片展示1950年代以来黑匣子的演变。旧式黑匣子以磁带作为存储介质，而现代黑匣子则采用能承受更大冲击的芯片作为存储介质。REUTERS/Staff
3月26日，北京人民大会堂，印尼总统佐科·维多多（左）与中国国家主席习近平握手。 印尼希望在中国主导的亚洲基础设施投资银行中扮演重要角色。 REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool
3月26日，也门首都萨那，人们从房屋废墟中挖出遇难者遗体。之前沙特及其海湾盟国在也门发起空袭等军事行动。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
3月26日，俄罗斯莫斯科，乌克兰女战机飞行员Nadezhda Savchenko在地区法院被告席。Savchenko被乌克兰亲俄武装抓获，交给了俄罗斯，她被控协助在乌东部杀害了两名俄罗斯记者。REUTERS/Maxim more
3月26日，美国阿拉巴马州，美国总统奥巴马准备登台就经济议题发表演讲。上周美国初请失业金人数降幅超出预期，暗示美国经济基本面强劲。 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
3月26日，中国上海，2015年国际滑联世界花样滑冰锦标赛上，俄罗斯选手Elena Radionova在女单短节目中的表演。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
3月26日，智利查尼亚拉尔镇，暴雨过后街道一片狼藉。智利政府周四称，北部暴雨造成4人死亡，22人失踪。REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
3月26日，美国纽约，消防员正在救火。曼哈顿东村区这栋公寓楼坍塌并起火，至少一人受重伤。REUTERS/Mike Segar
3月25日，美国俄克拉荷马州，龙卷风肆虐。官员称，阿肯色州和俄克拉荷马州周三遭龙卷风侵袭，造成一人死亡，数人受伤。 REUTERS/Jeff Piotrowski
