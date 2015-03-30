24小时时事新闻（3月30日）
3月29日，智利，比亚里卡火山继续喷发岩浆、火山灰和烟雾。智利政府将该火山口五公里以内区域划为橙色警告区，限制进入。 REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
3月29日，法国阿尔卑斯山区，法国救援人员在德翼A320坠毁现场检查残骸。《德国画报》周六报道称，涉嫌故意导致客机坠毁的副驾驶曾向女友表示，正策划一个让所有人都将铭记的惊天动地之举。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuemore
3月29日，加拿大新斯科舍省，机场陷在雪地中的飞机起落装置。加拿大航空公司一架空客A320客机在降落哈利法克斯时冲出跑道，造成逾20人受伤。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
3月29日，英国阿宾顿，英国副首相、自民党领袖克莱格在自民党竞选活动启动仪式上讲话。英国将于5月7日举行大选。REUTERS/Toby Melville
3月29日，西班牙奥维耶多，参加圣枝主日游行的民众抛洒花瓣。西班牙圣周期间，复活节游行夜以继日地进行，吸引了成千上万的观光客。REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
3月29日，瑞士洛桑，美国国务卿克里（左）与俄罗斯外长拉夫罗夫（右）在会前的轻松一刻。伊朗与六大国在洛桑举行核谈判。 REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
3月30日，缅甸曼德勒，太阳能驱动飞机“阳光动力2号”准备从曼德勒国际机场起飞。“阳光动力2号”从阿布扎比出发，途经印度、缅甸和中国，随后飞经太平洋、美国和南欧等地，最后回到阿布扎比。REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tmore
3月29日，突尼斯，突尼斯总统埃塞卜西（右）、法国总统奥朗德（中）与巴勒斯坦总统阿巴斯（中左）参加大游行。数以万计的突尼斯民众周日举行游行，表明团结一致打击“伊斯兰国”武装的立场。 REUTERS/Emmanuel Dumore
3月29日，以色列耶路撒冷，以色列总理内塔尼亚胡（中）出席内阁周会。内塔尼亚胡周日谴责国际社会试图达成的伊朗核框架协议，称其比以色列所担心的还要糟糕。 REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool
3月29日，美国俄勒冈州，数百只海狮躺在码头上。官员称，海狮群将在此待到5月末胡瓜鱼和鲑鱼洄游季结束。REUTERS/Steve Dipaola
