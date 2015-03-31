24小时时事新闻（3月31日）
3月30日，北京人民大会堂，中国国家主席习近平与来访的赞比亚总统伦古（右）在欢迎仪式上检阅仪仗队。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
3月30日，巴勒斯坦加沙，巴勒斯坦艺术家在“土地日”纪念活动中绘画。“土地日”是为了纪念1976年抗议色列占领巴土地的集会中的遇难者而设立的。REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
3月30日，美国波士顿，美国副总统拜登（右）讲到他早年政治生涯趣事时的扶额表情。REUTERS/Brian Snyder
3月30日，美国纽约，工作人员在第二大道建筑物倒塌现场清理废墟。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
3月30日，法国，法医专家正采集德翼坠毁A320客机遇难者的DNA，以辨别遇难者身份。 REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
3月30日，瑞士洛桑，美国国务卿克里（右）与英国外交大臣哈蒙德在伊核谈判休会期间在奥林匹克花园散步。伊朗与六大国在洛桑举行核谈判。 REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
3月30日，也门萨那，一军事基地遭空袭后起火。 REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
3月30日，伊拉克提克里特，伊拉克安全部队一名成员正在检查武器。伊安全部队周一继续在提克里特郊外对“伊斯兰国”武装展开攻势。 REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
3月30日，日本东京，樱花盛开的时节，游人惬意拍照。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3月30日，韩国浦项市，美航联合登陆演习中，韩国海军陆战队两栖突击车投掷烟雾弹。这是美韩“鹞鹰”联合军演的一部分。 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
