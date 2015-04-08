24小时时事新闻（4月8日）
4月7日，叙利亚阿勒颇，在地对地导弹袭击中幸存的两个小女孩惊魂未定，两手紧紧相握。活动人士称导弹袭击是政府军所为。 REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
4月7日，奥地利西部的阿布萨姆村，阳光明媚的春日里，却见树木银装素裹。REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
4月7日，肯尼亚内罗毕，肯尼亚的大学生走上街头游行，抗议上周伊斯兰武装组织“索马里青年军”血洗肯尼亚一所大学的事件。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
4月7日，智利Los Loros镇，一个孩子沾满泥巴的双脚。智利政府称，上周的暴雨与洪水已造成29人死亡，150人失踪。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
4月7日，巴西首都巴西利亚，巴西工会成员在示威活动中与警察发生冲突，示威者抗议一项允许企业工作外包的法案。REUTERS/Wilson Dias/Agencia Brasil/Handout via Reuters
4月7日，英国韦德布里奇，英国首相卡梅伦在竞选活动中发表演讲。REUTERS/Toby Melville
4月7日，也门萨那郊区，房屋遭空袭后的现场，男孩举着一件血迹斑斑的衣服。当地媒体报道称，此次空袭造成一家六口死亡，包括三名妇女和三名儿童。REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
4月7日，加拿大苏圣玛丽，苏必利尔湖白鱼湾上空航拍图片，显示一艘货船被坚冰困住。REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
4月7日，美国肯塔基州路易斯维尔，美国参议员兰德·保罗（Rand Paul）正式宣布参加2016年美国总统大选。REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
4月7日，北京，建筑工地附近一名建筑工人举着一只乌龟待售。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
24小时时事新闻（4月7日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（3月27日-4月3日）
聚焦3月27日至4月3日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻（4月2日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（4月1日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.