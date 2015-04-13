24小时时事新闻（4月13日）
4月11日，巴拿马，美国总统奥巴马与古巴总统劳尔·卡斯特罗握手。二人在美洲峰会期间举行双边会晤，是两国近60年以来最高级别会晤。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
4月12日，美国洛杉矶，华裔女星白灵以“金龙装”亮相2015年MTV电影奖颁奖礼。REUTERS/Phil McCarten
4月12日，文莱斯里巴加湾市，文莱苏丹哈桑纳尔·博尔基亚的儿子阿都马力王子与新娘拉比阿图艾达威雅在努鲁伊曼王宫举行婚礼。文莱苏丹哈桑纳尔·博尔基亚是世界上最富有的人之一。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
4月12日，印度阿杰梅尔，在印度教节日活动中，一名男子装扮成印度教的湿婆神。 REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
4月12日，印度新德里，贫民区一名女孩躺在吊床上休息。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
4月12日，巴西圣保罗，示威者走上街头抗议巴西总统罗塞夫。周六发布的民调显示，近三分之二的巴西人赞成弹劾罗塞夫，但几乎同样多的巴西人怀疑弹劾能否将罗塞夫赶下台。REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
4月12日，肯尼亚内罗毕，内罗毕大学的一名学生从宿舍窗户向外张望。周日凌晨内罗毕大学有变压器爆炸，惊慌失措的学生们误以为发生袭击，纷纷逃离，引发踩踏，致使一人死亡，逾100人受伤。REUTERS/Thomas Mukoymore
4月12日，上海国际赛车场，梅赛德斯车队的英国车手路易斯·汉密尔顿庆祝夺冠，将香槟喷向礼仪小姐。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
4月12日，叙利亚大马士革郊区，忠于叙利亚总统阿萨德的武装炮击过后，反抗武装的战士在断壁残垣中奔跑。 REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
4月12日，德国魏玛附近，前纳粹布痕瓦尔德集中营幸存者Alexander Butschuk抵达，参加该集中营解放70周年纪念活动。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
