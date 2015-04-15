24小时时事新闻（4月15日）
4月14日，美国爱荷华州，希拉里在竞选活动中与当地居民交流。希拉里近日炮轰CEO薪酬过高，传递民粹主义讯号。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
4月13日，中国云南省，傣族新年泼水节，人们互相泼水庆祝，骑车者躲闪不及。REUTERS/Wong Campion
4月14日，奥地利维也纳，春光灿烂，人们在多瑙河畔悠闲享受温暖阳光。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
4月14日，澳大利亚新南威尔士，巨浪袭来，一名冲浪者寻找礁石躲避。 REUTERS/Will Burgess
4月14日，巴西里约热内卢，一处废弃的建筑物内居民对外愤怒喊叫。巴西出动防暴警察驱逐该建筑物内居民，计划在该址建造豪华酒店，为2016年奥运会做准备。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
4月14日，美国纽约，示威者抗议针对少数族裔的警察暴行。近期针对手无寸铁黑人男子的警察暴力事件引发了此次抗议活动。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
4月15日，日本共同社拍摄的广岛机场航拍图片，显示韩亚航空一架客机在着陆后冲出跑道。REUTERS/Kyodo
4月14日，尼日利亚阿布贾，人们手持蜡烛守夜，为一年前遭绑架的女学生祈祷。一年前极端组织“博科圣地”成员袭击尼日利亚一所中学，掳走276名女生，有些女生设法逃脱，但仍有超过200人下落不明。REUTERS/Afolabimore
4月14日，部署在沙特与也门边境的沙特志愿者。 REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
4月13日，美国加州，航拍图片中棕榈泉地区带游泳池的住宅。棕榈泉地区每人平均日用水量201加仑，是加州平均水平的两倍多。加州推新规控制用水量，用水过量者将面临罚款。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
下一个
24小时时事新闻（4月14日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（4月13日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（4月3日-10日）
聚焦4月3日至4月10日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻（4月9日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.