24小时时事新闻（5月4日）
5月2日，英国伦敦，威廉王子与凯特王妃偕新生公主在圣玛丽医院前亮相。凯特王妃周六上午诞下一女，英国王室又添新成员。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
5月3日，尼泊尔通泽，以色列军方救援队在喜马拉雅山发现的尼泊尔向导尸体。REUTERS/Olivia Harris
5月3日，美国内布拉斯加州奥马哈，巴菲特和比尔·盖茨在伯克希尔哈撒韦公司50周年股东大会间隙玩乒乓球。本周末逾四万股东涌入奥马哈，参加这次股东大会。 REUTERS/Rick Wilking
5月3日，中国苏州，世界乒乓球锦标赛男单决赛颁奖仪式上，武警在升旗仪式中手托中国国旗。 REUTERS/Aly Song
4月30日，意大利马泰拉，石灰石洞穴民居鸟瞰。 洞穴民居依山而建，沿着陡坡层叠错落，直通河流。 REUTERS/Tony Gentile
5月1日，意大利米兰，2015年世界博览会期间，示威者在反世博会集会中纵火焚烧汽车。 REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
5月2日，英国伦敦，英国反对党工党领袖米利班德在竞选演讲后向支持者挥手致意，旁边是他的妻子。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
5月1日，美国西雅图，在反资本主义示威中，示威者搀扶一名受伤男子。据警方与媒体报道，示威者向警察投掷石块和扳手，警察则以“闪光弹”和辣椒水反击，示威活动演变成一场暴力事件。 REUTERS/David Ryder
5月3日，也门亚丁，”南部人民抵抗“（Southern Popular Resistance）组织的士兵在卡车上向胡塞武装发射武器。”南部人民抵抗“发言人称，周日有40到50名阿拉伯特种部队士兵抵达亚丁，与当地士兵一起抗more
5月3日，韩国首尔，一名男子从九龙村棚屋内向外张望，对面就是江南区的高楼大厦。九龙村是韩国首尔江南区最后的贫民窟，预计将于今夏开始拆除。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
下一个
本周中国区精选（4月24日-30日）
聚焦4月24日至30日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻（4月29日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（4月28日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（4月27日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.