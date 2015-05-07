24小时时事新闻（5月7日）
5月6日，韩国首尔，人们在昌庆宫观看皮影戏。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
5月6日，尼泊尔加德满都郊外，尼泊尔军人与地震幸存者在一处废墟中搜寻财物。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
5月5日，北京，建筑工人在工地边上午休。中国经济增速放缓至六年低点，官员们担忧失业率上升，正竭力避免大量失业的发生。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
5月6日，梵蒂冈城，梵蒂冈的瑞士守卫在宣誓就职仪式前亲吻妻子。REUTERS/Ettore Ferrari
5月6日，英格兰北部的卡莱尔，英国首相卡梅伦在竞选集会上向支持者发表演讲。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
5月6日，英国爱丁堡，工作人员准备投票箱。英国将于5月7日举行全国大选。REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
5月6日，英国布罗德斯泰斯，英国独立党领袖法拉奇（Nigel Farage）抵达竞选活动现场，手持啤酒杯笑容满面。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
5月6日，约旦河西岸城市希伯伦，以色列军队用推土机推平一处村庄农场时，以色列边境警察与一名巴勒斯坦男子发生扭打。REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
5月6日，美国佛州卡纳维拉尔角，Space X无人驾驶太空船“龙”飞船进行发射中止实验。 REUTERS/Scott Audette
5月6日，菲律宾纳沃塔斯，一名妇女乘着自制船只，从被污染的河流中收集可回收垃圾。REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
下一个
24小时时事新闻（5月6日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（5月5日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻（5月4日）
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
本周中国区精选（4月24日-30日）
聚焦4月24日至30日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.