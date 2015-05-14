24小时时事新闻（5月14日）
5月13日，美国华盛顿，美国总统奥巴马在白宫总统办公室会晤沙特王储纳伊夫（中）。左边是沙特外长阿祖贝尔。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
5月13日，美国费城，紧急救援人员在事故现场展开救援。周二晚在费城发生列车脱轨事故，造成7人死亡、逾200人受伤，事故具体原因尚未确定。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5月12日，印尼北苏拉威西省，上周开始爆发的卡兰格唐火山岩浆四溢。REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto
5月13日，法国戛纳，（从左至右）女星凯瑟琳·德纳芙、导演艾玛纽尔·贝克特、男星罗德·帕拉多（Rod Paradot）参加第68届戛纳电影节开幕式。REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
5月13日，新西兰北帕默斯顿，英国哈里王子参观兵营时与孩子们交流。REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
5月13日，新加坡，在5月13日至17日举行的第九届新加坡时装周期间，模特在展示设计师黛安·冯·芙丝汀宝（Diane von Furstenberg）的”诱惑“/2015秋季系列服装作品。REUTERS/Edgar Sumore
5月12日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺雅茨克，舞蹈学院女生在后台准备彩排。REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
5月13日，尼泊尔Sindhupalchowk地区，遭受地震破坏的房屋墙壁上悬挂着的相框。REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
5月13日，意大利兰佩杜萨岛，移民（上）在岸上行走，游人（下）在海滩度假。欧盟周三拟议在未来两年内将两万名移民安置到欧洲各地，但英国对此表示反对。REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
5月13日，泰国曼谷，民众参加每年一度的”春耕节“，人们借”春耕节“祈求旱季结束，水稻种植季能有吉利的开端。REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
