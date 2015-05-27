24小时时事新闻（5月27日）
5月25日，也门塔伊兹，胡塞武装与“人民抵抗委员会”(Popular Resistance Committees）武装爆发冲突，一辆运油车被点燃，浓烟冲天。REUTERS/Stringer
5月26日，德国柏林，游人惬意地坐在充气式浴缸中观赏电影。REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
5月26日，希腊科斯岛，爱琴海上，希腊海岸警卫队巡逻艇执行救援任务，拖着一艘满载移民的小艇朝岸边行驶。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
5月25日，上海，2015年亚洲消费电子展上，参观者试戴3D眼镜。REUTERS/Aly Song
5月26日，墨西哥墨西哥城，墨西哥总统培尼亚（右）和巴西总统罗塞夫在欢迎仪式上。罗塞夫正对墨西哥进行为期两天的访问。REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
5月26日，印度阿拉哈巴德，酷暑中，一名女乘客带着孩子在火车站休息。该市周二温度估计达46.4摄氏度。REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
5月26日，马来西亚马泰边境的丛林中，一处废弃的人口贩卖营地附近可见人体骸骨。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
5月26日，美国休斯敦，布法罗河湾沿岸的纪念大道被洪水淹没。德克萨斯州和俄克拉荷马州暴雨造成至少8人死亡。该图片由哈里斯郡防洪管理局提供。REUTERS/Harris County Flood Control Distrmore
5月26日，希腊科斯岛，一名叙利亚难民安全到岸后跪地祈祷。REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
5月26日，伊拉克安巴省，伊拉克什叶派准军事武装在与“伊斯兰国”交战后，搀扶着受伤的同伴。REUTERS/Stringer
