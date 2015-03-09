24小时时事新闻（3月9日）
3月9日，日本东京，德国总理默克尔在朝日新闻总部发表演讲。默克尔周一抵达日本，进行为期两天的访问。REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool
3月8日，北京，在马来西亚驻华使馆外的MH370遇难者家属集会上，痛失爱儿的刘桂秋流泪举着标语，上面写着“飞机不可失联，亲情不能放弃“。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3月8日，日本宫城县名取市，2011年3月11日强震和海啸四周年纪念日前夕，人们点亮数千盏灯笼，悼念遇难者。REUTERS/Kyodo
3月8日，尼泊尔首都加德满都，女孩们身穿传统服饰，聚集在尼泊尔母亲之家("Maiti Nepal")，参加三八妇女节庆祝活动。尼泊尔母亲之家是一家致力于保护尼泊尔女性免遭剥削和虐待的公益组织。REUTERS/Naveshmore
3月8日，俄罗斯首都莫斯科，被控参与谋杀俄罗斯反对派领袖涅姆佐夫（Boris Nemtsov）的达达耶夫（Zaur Dadayev）在被告栏内。REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
3月8日，俄罗斯首都莫斯科，反对派领袖涅姆佐夫（Boris Nemtsov）谋杀案嫌犯之一艾斯克哈诺夫（Tamerlan Eskerkhanov）被押进法院。REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
3月8日，伊拉克al-Alam郊外，在与伊斯兰国武装分子的战斗中，什叶派士兵发射了一枚火箭弹。REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
3月8日，叙利亚莫克镇，一名叙利亚自由军士兵在临时藏身处的柴油炉旁休息。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
3月7日，美国阿拉巴马州塞尔玛市，美国总统奥巴马偕家人参加塞尔玛民权大游行及美国血腥星期日50周年纪念活动。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
3月8日，法国巴黎，模特在巴黎时装周上展示设计师Albert Kriemler的2015/2016秋冬系列女装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
雾霾中的呼吸
路透摄影记者Kim Kyung-Hoon拍摄了一组反映北京雾霾的照片，反映了空气污染对普通百姓生活方方面面的影响。
路透图片30年回顾（二）
路透作为历史的忠实记录者，发布一系列回顾图片作品，还原过去30年间最震撼心灵的历史瞬间。
2015年日内瓦车展探馆
素有“汽车潮流风向标”之称的日内瓦车展近日拉开帷幕，汇集全球各大厂商40款重磅首发车型，其中包括33款量产车以及7款全新概念车。
路透图片30年回顾（一）
路透作为历史的忠实记录者，发布一系列回顾图片作品，还原过去30年间最震撼心灵的历史瞬间。
