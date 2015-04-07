24小时时事新闻（4月7日）
4月5日，叙利亚伊德利卜，炮火中一名男子怀抱受伤的小孩拼命奔跑。活动人士称，忠于叙利亚总统阿萨德的军队对落入叛军之手的伊德利卜进行炮击。REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
4月5日，尼泊尔勒利德布尔，信徒们聚集在屋顶，围观为雨神Rato Machhindranath举行的宗教仪式。印度教徒和佛教徒都崇拜雨神Rato Machhindranath，祈祷雨神带来风调雨顺。REUTERS/Navmore
4月6日，伊拉克提克里特，伊拉克法医队伍发掘一个“万人冢”时发现的尸体。伊拉克法医队伍周一开始发掘12个疑似埋有多达1,700名士兵尸首的“万人冢”，去年“伊斯兰国”武装分子肆虐伊拉克北部地区时屠杀了这些士兵。 REUTmore
4月6日，肯尼亚内罗毕，亲属手持遇害学生的相框。 伊斯兰武装组织“索马里青年军”上周四血洗了肯尼亚一所大学，至少147人遇难。 REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
4月6日，澳大利亚堪培拉，英国王子哈利参观澳大利亚战争纪念馆之后，微笑着与公众握手。 REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool
4月6日，也门萨那，儿童们坐在皮卡车后面逃离遭空袭的萨那。以沙特为首的海湾国家连续12天对也门实施空袭，但胡塞武装仍在向萨那市中心推进。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
4月6日，德国特劳恩施泰因，复活节星期一，身穿传统巴伐利亚服饰的朝圣者冒着大雪参加传统的圣乔治骑马朝圣。该活动源于16世纪早期骑兵守护神圣乔治的传说。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
4月6日，美国华盛顿，年度复活节滚彩蛋活动中，奥巴马总统在朗读小说《野兽家园》之后与儿童击掌。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
4月5日，英国查德灵顿，参观农场时，首相卡梅伦喂养一只失去母亲的小羊。 REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
4月5日，梵蒂冈圣彼得广场，罗马教皇方济各主持复活节弥撒。REUTERS/Max Rossi
下一个
2015纽约车展探馆
纽约车展已经拉开帷幕，不少车企在本次车展上纷纷发布全新车型。
儿童模特萌翻T台
中国国际时装周2015/2016秋冬系列上演了一场童装秀，儿童模特萌翻T台。
浪漫樱花季
日本东京樱花全面盛开，民众纷纷外出欣赏樱花美景。
新德里空气质量全球垫底
据世界卫生组织(WHO)数据显示，印度首都新德里成为全球污染最厉害的城市，空气中的细微颗粒污染物PM2.5年均浓度为153。其他印度城市的空气污染也十分严重，在污染排名最前的20个城市中，印度占了13个。
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.