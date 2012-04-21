版本:
中国
2012年 4月 21日 星期六

<p>A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at a campaign rally in Nice, Southern France, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at a campaign rally in Nice, Southern France, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>George Zimmerman (R) arrives at the courthouse for his appearance before Circuit Judge Kenneth Lester Jr. at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford, Florida, April 20, 2012 for a bond hearing on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/POOL </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

George Zimmerman (R) arrives at the courthouse for his appearance before Circuit Judge Kenneth Lester Jr. at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford, Florida, April 20, 2012 for a bond hearing on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/POOL

<p>People smoke marijuana joints at 4:20 p.m. as thousands of marijuana advocates gathered at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

People smoke marijuana joints at 4:20 p.m. as thousands of marijuana advocates gathered at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>South African President Jacob Zuma marries his fiancee Bongi Ngema (R) at a traditional ceremony known as "Umgcagco" at his home in Nkandla, in South Africa's KwaZulu Natal province, in this handout picture supplied by the Government Communication and Information Service, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Elmond Jiyane/GCIS/Handout </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

South African President Jacob Zuma marries his fiancee Bongi Ngema (R) at a traditional ceremony known as "Umgcagco" at his home in Nkandla, in South Africa's KwaZulu Natal province, in this handout picture supplied by the Government Communication and Information Service, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Elmond Jiyane/GCIS/Handout

<p>Defendant Anders Behring Breivik, who is expected to give his account of events on the July 22, 2011 attacks at Utoeya island, is pictured in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix/Pool </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Defendant Anders Behring Breivik, who is expected to give his account of events on the July 22, 2011 attacks at Utoeya island, is pictured in court on the fifth day of his trial in Oslo, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix/Pool

<p>People wave Sudanese flags as they ride a military vehicle along with soldiers, during a celebration march outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum April 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

People wave Sudanese flags as they ride a military vehicle along with soldiers, during a celebration march outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum April 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (R) upends Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Braydon Coburn during the third period of Game 5 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (R) upends Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Braydon Coburn during the third period of Game 5 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinal hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

<p>Kadidiatu Swaray, 18, (L) and her friend Mabinty Bangura, 15, arrive for class at the Every Nation Academy private school in the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Kadidiatu Swaray, 18, (L) and her friend Mabinty Bangura, 15, arrive for class at the Every Nation Academy private school in the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Natalia Ischenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia perform during the Duets Free Routine at the synchronised swimming qualification event at the Aquatic Centre in Olympic Park in Stratford, east London April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Natalia Ischenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia perform during the Duets Free Routine at the synchronised swimming qualification event at the Aquatic Centre in Olympic Park in Stratford, east London April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>People look at a light installation by British artist Anthony McCall during the exhibition "Five Minutes of Pure Sculpture" at the Hamburger Bahnhof museum in Berlin, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

People look at a light installation by British artist Anthony McCall during the exhibition "Five Minutes of Pure Sculpture" at the Hamburger Bahnhof museum in Berlin, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>A coach talks to students as another hits a shot during a table tennis class at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A coach talks to students as another hits a shot during a table tennis class at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Hrity, a migrant from Eritrea, covers her face as she poses for a photograph in the central city of Lod, near Tel Aviv April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Hrity, a migrant from Eritrea, covers her face as she poses for a photograph in the central city of Lod, near Tel Aviv April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A member from a local band smokes as he waits to take part in a wedding ceremony in Mumbai April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A member from a local band smokes as he waits to take part in a wedding ceremony in Mumbai April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber warms-up during a training session in Vienna April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber warms-up during a training session in Vienna April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>A woman is reflected in a window as she encircles the grounds of Sule Pagoda in central Yangon April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A woman is reflected in a window as she encircles the grounds of Sule Pagoda in central Yangon April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Performers stand on the head of a giant puppet of a deep sea diver as it is lifted out of the Salthouse Dock in Liverpool, northern England April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Performers stand on the head of a giant puppet of a deep sea diver as it is lifted out of the Salthouse Dock in Liverpool, northern England April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>An HIV-AIDS patient (R) places her hand on her forehead during a visit by a caregiver at her home in Matero township on the outskirts of Lusaka April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

An HIV-AIDS patient (R) places her hand on her forehead during a visit by a caregiver at her home in Matero township on the outskirts of Lusaka April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy (2ndL), poses for a souvenir photo as he wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (R) holds a camera during a visit to a hospital construction site for the treatment of Alzheimer's in Nice, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy (2ndL), poses for a souvenir photo as he wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (R) holds a camera during a visit to a hospital construction site for the treatment of Alzheimer's in Nice, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

<p>Former Olympus President and CEO Michael Woodford reacts as he speaks to the media after attending Olympus Corp's extraordinary shareholder meeting in Tokyo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Former Olympus President and CEO Michael Woodford reacts as he speaks to the media after attending Olympus Corp's extraordinary shareholder meeting in Tokyo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Police and rescue workers go through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Police and rescue workers go through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

<p>Spanish matador Juan Jose Padilla prepares to drive a sword into a bull to kill it during a bullfight in The Maestranza bullring in Seville April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Spanish matador Juan Jose Padilla prepares to drive a sword into a bull to kill it during a bullfight in The Maestranza bullring in Seville April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A man wears a cut-out of Salafi preacher and presidential candidate Hazem Salah Abu Ismail as they attend Friday prayers in Tahrir square in Cairo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A man wears a cut-out of Salafi preacher and presidential candidate Hazem Salah Abu Ismail as they attend Friday prayers in Tahrir square in Cairo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A protester runs away from tear gas released by riot police during clashes after the rally by Bahrain's main opposition party Al Wefaq in Budaiya, west of Manama, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A protester runs away from tear gas released by riot police during clashes after the rally by Bahrain's main opposition party Al Wefaq in Budaiya, west of Manama, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

