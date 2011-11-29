Editor's Choice
A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple walk during a snowfall in an amusement park in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Riot police scuffle with residents of Boeung Kak lake during a protest in front of the City Hall in Phnom Penh November 28, 2011. Thousands of families living near the lake are facing eviction to make way for a Chinese development project. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Riot police scuffle with residents of Boeung Kak lake during a protest in front of the City Hall in Phnom Penh November 28, 2011. Thousands of families living near the lake are facing eviction to make way for a Chinese development project. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man leans against the wall of City Hall at the Occupy LA encampment after the 12.01am eviction deadline in Los Angeles November 28, 2011. The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country and the excesses of the U.S. financial system. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man leans against the wall of City Hall at the Occupy LA encampment after the 12.01am eviction deadline in Los Angeles November 28, 2011. The nearly two-month-old encampment is among the oldest and largest on the West Coast aligned with the Occupy Wall Street demonstrations protesting economic inequality in the country and the excesses of the U.S. financial system. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. Voting began slowly on Monday in Congo's second-post war election, held despite fears logistical problems and irregularities would undermine the result. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. Voting began slowly on Monday in Congo's second-post war election, held despite fears logistical problems and irregularities would undermine the result. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Workers install a Benetton billboard advertisement showing a composite image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) kissing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Tel Aviv November 28, 2011. The image, part of a series of pictures of world leaders kissing each other on the lips, was Benetton's latest advertising campaign that went on display in their European stores two weeks ago. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Workers install a Benetton billboard advertisement showing a composite image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) kissing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Tel Aviv November 28, 2011. The image, part of a series of pictures of world leaders kissing each other on the lips, was Benetton's latest advertising campaign that went on display in their European stores two weeks ago. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-government protesters play table tennis at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for around ten months to call for the ouster and trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, Yemen November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Anti-government protesters play table tennis at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for around ten months to call for the ouster and trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, Yemen November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A civilian volunteer receives military training from veterans of Haiti's disbanded army in Port-au-Prince November 26, 2011. President Michel Martelly's administration has created a commission to develop a plan to restore the military, which was disbanded in 1995. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
A civilian volunteer receives military training from veterans of Haiti's disbanded army in Port-au-Prince November 26, 2011. President Michel Martelly's administration has created a commission to develop a plan to restore the military, which was disbanded in 1995. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Liquidators or emergency workers, who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, take part in a hunger strike in Donetsk November 28, 2011. Protesters took part in the hunger strike to demand the authorities to pay out their subsidies and benefits guaranteed by the law, according to local media. The bandage reads, "I am starving". REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Liquidators or emergency workers, who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, take part in a hunger strike in Donetsk November 28, 2011. Protesters took part in the hunger strike to demand the authorities to pay out their subsidies and benefits guaranteed by the law, according to local media. The bandage reads, "I am starving". REUTERS/Valeriy Bilokryl
Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. Two candidates who have voiced different hopes for Georgia's breakaway South Ossetia region competed in a run-off election on Sunday for the presidency of the small territory that was the focus of a five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008. ...more
Military officers stand in heavy snow outside a news centre before the result announcement of the presidential election in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali November 28, 2011. Two candidates who have voiced different hopes for Georgia's breakaway South Ossetia region competed in a run-off election on Sunday for the presidency of the small territory that was the focus of a five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A demonstrator sleeps in a hammock in the U.N. buffer zone dividing Cyprus, near tents pitched by Greek and Turkish Cypriots, during a protest against the island's continuous division November 28, 2011. The protest started on November 19, and demonstrators say they will not move away from the buffer zone until the island's division is resolved. Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 by a brief Greek-inspired coup....more
A demonstrator sleeps in a hammock in the U.N. buffer zone dividing Cyprus, near tents pitched by Greek and Turkish Cypriots, during a protest against the island's continuous division November 28, 2011. The protest started on November 19, and demonstrators say they will not move away from the buffer zone until the island's division is resolved. Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 by a brief Greek-inspired coup. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis
A drug addict kicks a punching dummy to unleash pent-up anger during a psychological treatment at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A drug addict kicks a punching dummy to unleash pent-up anger during a psychological treatment at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A U.S. Army soldier of the PSD 3/1AD Special Troops Battalion takes five with an Afghan boy during a patrol in Pul-e Alam, a town in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A U.S. Army soldier of the PSD 3/1AD Special Troops Battalion takes five with an Afghan boy during a patrol in Pul-e Alam, a town in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik (C) plays with children next to the Vietnam's Ministers for Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs Pham Thi Hai Chuyen (R) while he visits Birla orphanage in Hanoi November 28, 2011. Crown Prince Frederik is in Hanoi from November 28 to December 1 for the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. REUTERS/Kham
Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik (C) plays with children next to the Vietnam's Ministers for Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs Pham Thi Hai Chuyen (R) while he visits Birla orphanage in Hanoi November 28, 2011. Crown Prince Frederik is in Hanoi from November 28 to December 1 for the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. REUTERS/Kham
A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. A NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers at the weekend could hurt cooperation on Afghanistan, Pakistan's army spokesman said on Monday. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A teenage boy uses a wheelbarrow to push an elderly Pashtun man past a supply truck after traffic was halted at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. A NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers at the weekend could hurt cooperation on Afghanistan, Pakistan's army spokesman said on Monday. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Egyptian soldiers guard the entrance to a polling station during the parliamentary election in Shubra neighbourhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Egyptian soldiers guard the entrance to a polling station during the parliamentary election in Shubra neighbourhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman leads student demonstrators as they lie across the Bruin Plaza walkway on the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus as the UC Board of Regents meet in Los Angeles November 28, 2011. UCLA students are protesting against the possible increase of tuition fees, pepper-spraying of student protesters by University of California Davis police, and other issues related to the Occupy Wall Street protests. REUTERS/Danny...more
A woman leads student demonstrators as they lie across the Bruin Plaza walkway on the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus as the UC Board of Regents meet in Los Angeles November 28, 2011. UCLA students are protesting against the possible increase of tuition fees, pepper-spraying of student protesters by University of California Davis police, and other issues related to the Occupy Wall Street protests. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
BC Lions' Andrew Jones (C) holds up the Grey Cup with teammates after they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL's 99th Grey Cup football game in Vancouver, British Columbia November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
BC Lions' Andrew Jones (C) holds up the Grey Cup with teammates after they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL's 99th Grey Cup football game in Vancouver, British Columbia November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol
U.S. President Barack Obama listens as European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso speaks after their economic summit at the White House in Washington November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama listens as European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso speaks after their economic summit at the White House in Washington November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man walks past an armed paramilitary soldier guarding the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. A NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers at the weekend could hurt cooperation on Afghanistan, Pakistan's army spokesman said on Monday. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A man walks past an armed paramilitary soldier guarding the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman November 28, 2011. A NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers at the weekend could hurt cooperation on Afghanistan, Pakistan's army spokesman said on Monday. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers from Germany and Austria spray tear gas towards Kosovo Serbs during clashes in the village of Jagnjenica near the town of Zubin Potok November 28, 2011. Two NATO soldiers were wounded by gunfire on Monday in clashes with demonstrators in north Kosovo, NATO said, in the latest spasm of violence in a months-long standoff with Serbs who reject the country's 2008 secession from Serbia. REUTERS/Bojan...more
Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers from Germany and Austria spray tear gas towards Kosovo Serbs during clashes in the village of Jagnjenica near the town of Zubin Potok November 28, 2011. Two NATO soldiers were wounded by gunfire on Monday in clashes with demonstrators in north Kosovo, NATO said, in the latest spasm of violence in a months-long standoff with Serbs who reject the country's 2008 secession from Serbia. REUTERS/Bojan Slavkovic
Farmers talk to their colleagues as they stand in the bucket of an excavator during a protest in the city of Plovdiv, some 120km east of Sofia November 28, 2011. Hundreds of Bulgarian farmers in tractors and harvesters blocked roads across the Balkan country on Monday to protest against the plans of the government to cut the size of agriculture subsidies for next year fearing a new economic slowdown. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov more
Farmers talk to their colleagues as they stand in the bucket of an excavator during a protest in the city of Plovdiv, some 120km east of Sofia November 28, 2011. Hundreds of Bulgarian farmers in tractors and harvesters blocked roads across the Balkan country on Monday to protest against the plans of the government to cut the size of agriculture subsidies for next year fearing a new economic slowdown. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A freeride skier carves his way down a steep slope of crushed rocks, in the western Austrian village of Haiming, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Innsbruck, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Police use water cannons against anti-nuclear protestors in Laase near Gorleben, November 28, 2011. The controversial shipment of 11 Castor containers with spent German nuclear fuel reprocessed in France, will be loaded onto trucks in Dannenberg before its final transportation to the nearby intermediate storage facility in the northern Germany village of Gorleben. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Police use water cannons against anti-nuclear protestors in Laase near Gorleben, November 28, 2011. The controversial shipment of 11 Castor containers with spent German nuclear fuel reprocessed in France, will be loaded onto trucks in Dannenberg before its final transportation to the nearby intermediate storage facility in the northern Germany village of Gorleben. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
People look at flames rising from blown pipelines at al-Sabeel, in the western al-Arish city in Sinai November 28, 2011. Saboteurs blew up Egypt's gas pipeline to Jordan and Israel on Monday, witnesses and security sources said, a few hours before the country holds its first free election since President Hosni Mubarak was toppled in February.The explosion was set off west of al-Arish in Sinai, witnesses said. REUTERS/Stringer more
People look at flames rising from blown pipelines at al-Sabeel, in the western al-Arish city in Sinai November 28, 2011. Saboteurs blew up Egypt's gas pipeline to Jordan and Israel on Monday, witnesses and security sources said, a few hours before the country holds its first free election since President Hosni Mubarak was toppled in February.The explosion was set off west of al-Arish in Sinai, witnesses said. REUTERS/Stringer