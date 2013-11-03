Editors Choice
Protesters kick barricades held by French riot police during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. Thousands of employees from the western region, hit by a series of food industry plant closures in the pork and poultry sectors take part in the protest march. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in a wall in Old Aleppo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Juventus' Andrea Barzagli (R) is tackled by Parma's Alessandro Lucarelli during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Tardini stadium in Parma November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Doctors, nurses, medical students and teachers hold flags during a protest against low wages and poor working conditions in Romania's hospitals, in Bucharest November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Kosovo Serb woman holds candles as she cries over a vandalized grave in the ethnically divided Kosovo town of Mitrovica November 2, 2013. Serbs from the north of Mitrovica crossed the river into the mainly Albanian south to pay respects to lost loved ones on the winter "Zadusnice" -- the Serbian Orthodox equivalent of All Souls' Day -- at the Orthodox cemetery a day before Sunday's Kosovo municipal election. The election is the first to include a small Serb-populated pocket in the north, which has resisted integration since Kosovo - where 90 percent of the population is Albanian - declared independence in 2008. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of South Africa's Orlando Pirates hold a placard of anti-apartheid leader and former president Nelson Mandela during the first leg of their African Champions League final soccer match against Egypt's Al Ahli at Orlando Stadium in Soweto November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Palestinian passenger, hoping to cross into Egypt, rests next to her suitcases as she waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip November 2, 2013. Egyptian authorities partially opened Rafah Crossing, Gaza's main window to the world, on Saturday for five days for humanitarian cases and stranded students, border officials said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A monk from Tibet receives help to get ready for the Lama Dance to be performed during a prayer ceremony called the "Thousand Offerings Buddha" in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2013. The Lama Dance, also known as the Mask Dance, is a ritual performed during ceremonies which believers said would expel evil and bring good fortune. REUTERS/Samsul Said
New Zealand All Blacks Jeremy Thrush (top L) and Japan's Shoji Ito fight for the ball during their international rugby test match in Tokyo November 2, 2013. New Zealand beat Japan 54-6 (halftime 28-6) in their rugby international match at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium on Saturday. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Palestinian relative of Hamas militant Rabee Baraka mourns as he takes a farewell look at Baraka's body, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 1, 2013. On Thursday, Baraka was killed and five Israeli soldiers wounded in a clash that broke out after Israeli forces detonated part of a different Gaza tunnel. Hamas said it had dug the tunnel, which Israel said ran into its territory and was intended for carrying out attacks on its soldiers and civilians. Separately, an Israeli air strike killed three Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the enclave's Hamas rulers said, the most killed in an incident on the frontier in months. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. Prayers and offerings are made to Hindu deities on the occasion of Diwali, the annual festival of lights. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Russian servicemen, dressed in historical uniforms, take part in a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow, November 1, 2013. The parade will be held on November 7 to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941 when Soviet soldiers marched through Red Square towards the front lines at World War Two. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Protesters wearing red caps, the symbol of protest in Brittany, throw potted chrysanthemums at a barricade held by French riot police during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. Thousands of employees from the western region, hit by a series of food industry plant closures in the pork and poultry sector, take part in the protest march. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Arsenal's Bacary Sagna heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at the Emirates stadium in London November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of the Daasanach tribe sit outside their hut at the venue of a welcoming ceremony for tourists ahead of the hybrid solar eclipse expected to take place on Sunday, at the remote Sibiloi National Park on the shores of Lake Turkana November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) fights to head the ball with Rayo Vallecano's Anaitz Arbilla during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vallecas stadium in Madrid November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The Nueva Esperanza cemetery is seen during Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria, Lima November 1, 2013. Each year people visit the cemetery, one of Latin America's largest, to honour the dead. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. carries his surf board in a jet ski before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare November 1, 2013. McNamara, who lives in Haleiwa, Hawaii, won the Biggest Wave title at the 2012 Billabong XXL Big Wave Awards with his world record 78-foot (24-metre) wave ridden at Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal on November 1, 2011. McNamara has returned to Nazare because he wants to try to beat the record again. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Celtic's Virgil Van Dijk (top) challenges Dundee United's John Souttar (front, on L) during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man rides an electric bicycle across a street amid heavy haze in Zhengzhou, November 2, 2013. A chronic shortage of natural gas is hurting China's plan to move away from burning coal to heat homes and offices, raising the prospect of more choking air pollution this winter and beyond. The problem is worst in northern China, where air pollution mainly caused by decades of reliance on coal has lowered life expectancy by an estimated 5.5 years compared to the south, Chinese and international researchers said in July. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants prepare before the third annual Rockaway Halloween surf competition at Rockaway Beach in the Queens borough of New York November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
David Ferrer of Spain (L) and fellow compatriot Rafael Nadal (R) sit between sets in their semi final match at the Paris Masters men's singles tennis tournament at the Palais Omnisports of Bercy in Paris, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Arisa, a contestant from South Korea, applies make-up before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2013 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 1, 2013. Some 25 contestants from 16 countries, all of them born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A protester wearing a red cap, the symbol of protest in Brittany, makes his way through a pile of potted chrysanthemums in a cloud of tear gas during a demonstration to maintain jobs in Quimper, western France, November 2, 2013. Thousands of employees from the western region, hit by a series of food industry plant closures in the pork and poultry sector take part in the protest march. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
