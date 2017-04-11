Editor's Choice Pictures
A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction fires his weapon during clashes against hard line Sunni Islamists knmore
Firefighters extinguish shelters during a fire which destroyed many wood houses at a camp for migrants in Granmore
People sit by the road near the main Kim Il Sung square in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
Photographers take photographs next to South Korean soldiers standing guard during Operation Pacific Reach joimore
An Iraqi boy sits outside a house that was damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic statesmore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTEmore
Abu Malek, one of the survivors of a chemical attack in the Ghouta region of Damascus that took place in 2013,more
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govermore
People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfirmore
A nurse touches the hand of patient Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six months old, at a hospital run by Medecins Sansmore
Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) is sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by the senior Associate Justicmore
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronautmore
A Rohingya girl gestures while reciting a poem at a makeshift school at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Comore
Fishermen anchor their boat at dawn off the coast of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket festival in Bhaktapur,more
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, nomore
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters carry water supplies on the bank of the Euphrates river, west omore
Sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) flight deck, in the South Cmore
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought-hit areas in Dmore
The coffin of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in the recent Westminster attack, is transported through Carriagmore
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battlemore
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport aftmore
Spanish legionnaires throw their weapons in the air as they warm up before taking part in a change of honor gumore
A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as Prince Philip feeds an elephant during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo where themore
(R-L) U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, German Foreign Ministemore
Demonstrators grab a riot police officer at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government more
A displaced Iraqi who had fled his home helps his wounded brother as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State mimore
A devotee takes a holy bath at the Balaju Baise Dhara (22 water spouts) during the Baishak Asnan festival in Kmore
下一个
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.