Editor's Choice

Cuban-American artist Jose Parla jumps with a spray paint can to give his finishing touch to a creation in Havana for the upcoming 11th Biennial contemporary art exhibition May 10, 2012. The title of the project is "Wrinkles Of The City" and combines French artist J.R's pictures of elderly Cubans in the neighbourhood with Parla's calligraphic messages, and are pasted on walls around the city. The Havana Biennial is a major event for contemporary art, attracting artists and curators from all over the world and runs from May 11 to June 11, 2012.