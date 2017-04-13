Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore
A Hindu holy man touches a child with his feet as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession more
A New York City Police officers (NYPD) carry and escort protestors after making arrests for demonstrating in Tmore
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take more
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un attends a target-striking contest by the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this unmore
A boy sits in his room during his rehabilitation in a hospital south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nmore
People light up fires and burn incense near the graves of departed relatives in a cemetery 50 kilometers southmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend an opening ceremony of a newly constructed rmore
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov votes against a draft resolution condemningmore
Policemen block protesters to enter Fidesz party headquarters during a protest against a new law that would unmore
Security personnel block a road outside the Kashimpur jail during the execution of three Islamists in Dhaka, Bmore
People perform the fire dragon dance in Taijiang, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands beneath Jewish prayer shawls during the priestly blessing prayer on the homore
A view of Saint Peter's Basilica as Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires a machine gun during combat against Islamic State in western Mosul,more
Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosuremore
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrive for a news conference more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) presents Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai withmore
A visitor sits in a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat covered with petals of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REmore
People look at the Saudi Air Force performing from the Green Square near Khartoum Airport, Khartoum, Sudan. REmore
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Anmore
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera with a smile at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, more
Military trucks carry soldiers through central Pyongyang as country prepares to mark Saturday's 105th anniversmore
Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidemore
Peacocks are seen covered in bags to protect their plumes during transportation, in Xiangyang, Hubei province,more
Paolo Guerrero of Flamengo and Paulo Andre and Thiago Heleno of Atletico Paranaense in action during the matchmore
The vehicle barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border weaves around Saguaro cactus in the Sonoran desert on the Tohonomore
Protesters hold placards as they gather in South Africa's capital to protest against President Jacob Zuma in Pmore
Fisherman Cengiz Topcu, 57, who says he will vote 'No' in the upcoming Turkish referendum, poses in his boat imore
Men fish on the ice-covered Yenisei River in the Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushimore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.