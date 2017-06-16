Editors Choice Pictures
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clamore
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast more
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victorymore
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in more
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeralmore
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagmore
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimore
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqmore
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a basemore
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. Rmore
Malik Mohammad 24, relaxes in the pool during his training in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery amore
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiermore
A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside more
Faithfuls of the Light of the World Church attend a prayer session at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. REUTERmore
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground near a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire,more
Smoke billows from a tower block severly damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/more
A child affected by tear gas is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally amore
Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Senior Advisors Imore
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photogrmore
A person believed to be Otto Warmbier is transferred from a medical transport airplane to an awaiting ambulancmore
An armoured personnel carrier (APC) drives along the road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their more
People being evacuated hold their hands above their heads for police in the area of a shooting incident at a Umore
Police detain a man as people protest against a local authority's decision to reassign their children to an unmore
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West Londmore
A police officer inspects the Little Mermaid statue, seen covered in paint, for the second time in weeks, in wmore
Vegetation grows over parts of the Jiankou section of the Great Wall, located in Huairou District, north of Bemore
Jack Barton (L), the young son of Rep. Joe Barton (R), manager of the Republican Congressional Baseball team, more
Fans react during the charity match between United All Stars and All Stars in Sofia, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoymore
People wait for Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen to attend a news conference after the Fed releasmore
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandongmore
A boy sleeps as farmers attend a protest against the killing of six farmers during last week's clashes in the more
下一个
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.