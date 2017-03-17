版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 17日 星期五 21:35 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A H-IIA rocket, carrying a government's information gathering radar satellite, lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A H-IIA rocket, carrying a government's information gathering radar satellite, lifts off from the launching pamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A H-IIA rocket, carrying a government's information gathering radar satellite, lifts off from the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the Japanese southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
Relatives carry the bodies of civilians killed in air strike, during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Relatives carry the bodies of civilians killed in air strike, during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamicmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
Relatives carry the bodies of civilians killed in air strike, during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
2 / 24
Police outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Police outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris, France. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Police outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 24
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it gets caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficultmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficulties, falls asleep as it gets caressed by three patients at Benito Menni health facility in Elizondo, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 24
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 24
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party take part in a meeting at the Dutch Parliament after the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of tmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party take part in a meeting at the Dutch Parliament after the general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 24
Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives escorted a suspected drug pusher in a handcuff during their anti-drug operaitons inside the cemetery in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives escorted a suspected drug pusher in a handmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives escorted a suspected drug pusher in a handcuff during their anti-drug operaitons inside the cemetery in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
7 / 24
Rafael Nadal waits in the tunnel to enter the court for his fourth round match against Roger Federer in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Federer won 6-2, 6-3. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal waits in the tunnel to enter the court for his fourth round match against Roger Federer in the BNmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Rafael Nadal waits in the tunnel to enter the court for his fourth round match against Roger Federer in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Federer won 6-2, 6-3. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street. KCNA/via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street. KCNA/via more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street. KCNA/via Reuters
Close
9 / 24
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 24
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate back in 2014, as Iraqi forces battle to drive out Islamic state militants from the western part of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
11 / 24
People embrace near the Tocqueville high school after a shooting has taken place injuring at least eight people, in Grasse, southern France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People embrace near the Tocqueville high school after a shooting has taken place injuring at least eight peoplmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
People embrace near the Tocqueville high school after a shooting has taken place injuring at least eight people, in Grasse, southern France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 24
Swiss Guards stand at attention prior to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun arrival to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Swiss Guards stand at attention prior to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun arrival to meet with Pope Francis at more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Swiss Guards stand at attention prior to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun arrival to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 24
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 24
A woman in a wheelchair participates in the cosplay contest during the Gaming Opening Party at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman in a wheelchair participates in the cosplay contest during the Gaming Opening Party at the South by Somore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A woman in a wheelchair participates in the cosplay contest during the Gaming Opening Party at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 24
A loader carries a group of workers from the municipality of Chosica after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A loader carries a group of workers from the municipality of Chosica after a landslide and flood in Chosica, emore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A loader carries a group of workers from the municipality of Chosica after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
16 / 24
A model presents a creation by designer Aslam Hussein during the Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A model presents a creation by designer Aslam Hussein during the Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A model presents a creation by designer Aslam Hussein during the Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
17 / 24
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 24
Syrian boy Ghazi (R) who receives treatment for cancer and his mother Um Ghazi (C) stand at the bed of another patient at Damascus Children's Hospital in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian boy Ghazi (R) who receives treatment for cancer and his mother Um Ghazi (C) stand at the bed of anothermore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
Syrian boy Ghazi (R) who receives treatment for cancer and his mother Um Ghazi (C) stand at the bed of another patient at Damascus Children's Hospital in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 24
A trader wears a Donald Trump hat while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A trader wears a Donald Trump hat while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A trader wears a Donald Trump hat while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 24
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, near Badush, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 24
A robot performs making an omelette during an exhibition at the CP All Acadamy in Bangkok, Thailand, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A robot performs making an omelette during an exhibition at the CP All Acadamy in Bangkok, Thailand, March 16,more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 星期四
A robot performs making an omelette during an exhibition at the CP All Acadamy in Bangkok, Thailand, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
22 / 24
An elder Sufi woman with other Muslims participate in a a ritualised "zikr" (religious invocation) to celebrate Moulid Al-Rifa'i, which commemorates the birth of the Muslim Sufi spiritual leader Ahmed Al-Rifa'i, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An elder Sufi woman with other Muslims participate in a a ritualised "zikr" (religious invocation) to celebratmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
An elder Sufi woman with other Muslims participate in a a ritualised "zikr" (religious invocation) to celebrate Moulid Al-Rifa'i, which commemorates the birth of the Muslim Sufi spiritual leader Ahmed Al-Rifa'i, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
23 / 24
A Mummy is displayed on a CT scanner as part of the 'Mummies' Exhibition at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Mummy is displayed on a CT scanner as part of the 'Mummies' Exhibition at The American Museum of Natural Hismore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 17日 星期五
A Mummy is displayed on a CT scanner as part of the 'Mummies' Exhibition at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 17日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 16日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 15日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 14日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐