Editors Choice Pictures
A H-IIA rocket, carrying a government's information gathering radar satellite, lifts off from the launching pamore
Relatives carry the bodies of civilians killed in air strike, during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamicmore
Police outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris, France. REUTmore
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficultmore
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of tmore
Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives escorted a suspected drug pusher in a handmore
Rafael Nadal waits in the tunnel to enter the court for his fourth round match against Roger Federer in the BNmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street. KCNA/via more
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu more
People embrace near the Tocqueville high school after a shooting has taken place injuring at least eight peoplmore
Swiss Guards stand at attention prior to Lebanon's President Michel Aoun arrival to meet with Pope Francis at more
Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/more
A woman in a wheelchair participates in the cosplay contest during the Gaming Opening Party at the South by Somore
A loader carries a group of workers from the municipality of Chosica after a landslide and flood in Chosica, emore
A model presents a creation by designer Aslam Hussein during the Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Rmore
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militamore
Syrian boy Ghazi (R) who receives treatment for cancer and his mother Um Ghazi (C) stand at the bed of anothermore
A trader wears a Donald Trump hat while working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the more
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
A robot performs making an omelette during an exhibition at the CP All Acadamy in Bangkok, Thailand, March 16,more
An elder Sufi woman with other Muslims participate in a a ritualised "zikr" (religious invocation) to celebratmore
A Mummy is displayed on a CT scanner as part of the 'Mummies' Exhibition at The American Museum of Natural Hismore
下一个
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.