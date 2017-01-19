版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 09:55 BJT

President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 星期四
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to diplomats at the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) Chairman's Global Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to diplomats at the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) Chairman's Global Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014 react as they arrive for a meeting with the airline representatives in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014 react as they arrive for a meeting with the airline representatives in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Betsy DeVos (R) chats with Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Betsy DeVos (R) chats with Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Palestinian man Nabeel Mussa, who keeps scorpions and snakes as a hobby and eats them, has his face surrounded by a snake at his house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Palestinian man Nabeel Mussa, who keeps scorpions and snakes as a hobby and eats them, has his face surrounded by a snake at his house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Summer Zervos listens as her attorney Gloria Allred speaks during a news conference announcing the filing of a lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Summer Zervos listens as her attorney Gloria Allred speaks during a news conference announcing the filing of a lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man walks in a park on a foggy day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A man walks in a park on a foggy day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on the podium of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games during a visit with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on the podium of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games during a visit with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Arab Israeli women sit next to the ruins of their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Arab Israeli women sit next to the ruins of their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Injured people are comforted at the site after a bombing attack of an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Nigeria. MSF/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Injured people are comforted at the site after a bombing attack of an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Nigeria. MSF/Handout via Reuters
A man injured during clashes with Israeli police is seen on the ground in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A man injured during clashes with Israeli police is seen on the ground in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A vendor helps put on a wig on a customer at a wig shop near the central train station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A vendor helps put on a wig on a customer at a wig shop near the central train station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police, in Esenyurt neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police, in Esenyurt neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Lara Trump chooses jewelry at Ivanka Trump's store at Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Lara Trump chooses jewelry at Ivanka Trump's store at Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
President Barack Obama hugs White House Spokesman Josh Earnest after thanking him for his work during Earnest's final press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
President Barack Obama hugs White House Spokesman Josh Earnest after thanking him for his work during Earnest's final press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Residents observe the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Residents observe the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Princess Stephanie of Monaco (R) and her daughter Pauline Ducruet react as they pose with a sea lion during a photocall for the 41st Monte Carlo international circus festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 星期二
Princess Stephanie of Monaco (R) and her daughter Pauline Ducruet react as they pose with a sea lion during a photocall for the 41st Monte Carlo international circus festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts to the crowd after winning his men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts to the crowd after winning his men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
