2017年 1月 20日 星期五

President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 1月 20日 星期五
President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks inside a mosque in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks inside a mosque in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2017年 1月 20日 星期五
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, hit by an avalanche, in this January 19, 2017 handout picture provided by Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, hit by an avalanche, in this January 19, 2017 handout picture provided by Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico Lazio/Handout via REUTERS
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 1月 20日 星期五
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Thick smoke rises from a fire which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Girish Gupta

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Thick smoke rises from a fire which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Girish Gupta
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2017年 1月 18日 星期三
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2017年 1月 18日 星期三
An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A new wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
A new wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Clarissa Lopez, daughter of Puerto Rican independence militant Oscar Lopez Rivera, hugs followers after President Barack Obama pardoned Lopez Rivera, who is serving a 55 year prison sentence for his involvement with Puerto Rican militant group FALN, during a news conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Clarissa Lopez, daughter of Puerto Rican independence militant Oscar Lopez Rivera, hugs followers after President Barack Obama pardoned Lopez Rivera, who is serving a 55 year prison sentence for his involvement with Puerto Rican militant group FALN, during a news conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Paramilitary policemen pull a pig for slaughter out from farm at a paramilitary logistics place ahead of China's Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Paramilitary policemen pull a pig for slaughter out from farm at a paramilitary logistics place ahead of China's Lunar New Year in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves during her women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves during her women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Andrew Weibrecht of the U.S. crashes during the men's downhill training at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Andrew Weibrecht of the U.S. crashes during the men's downhill training at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Students are seen leaving, after class, the 'Aisha Mother of the Believers' school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

2017年 1月 18日 星期三
Students are seen leaving, after class, the 'Aisha Mother of the Believers' school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People are silhouetted against a light display during the The Magical Lantern Festival marking the Chinese New Year at Chiswick House in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
People are silhouetted against a light display during the The Magical Lantern Festival marking the Chinese New Year at Chiswick House in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Host Joel McHale opens the show at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Host Joel McHale opens the show at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Residents look at the body of a man, who according to police was killed in an encounter with policemen during a drug operation, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Residents look at the body of a man, who according to police was killed in an encounter with policemen during a drug operation, in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A man exits the ice-hole after taking a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Yaroslavl, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
A man exits the ice-hole after taking a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Yaroslavl, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 1月 18日 星期三
A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two deer stags are seen at dawn in Richmond Park in south west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Two deer stags are seen at dawn in Richmond Park in south west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee (L), walks with a staff as he leaves the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, South Korea. Park Ji-hye/News1 via REUTERS

2017年 1月 19日 星期四
Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee (L), walks with a staff as he leaves the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, South Korea. Park Ji-hye/News1 via REUTERS
2017年 1月 19日

2017年 1月 19日
2017年 1月 18日

2017年 1月 17日

