President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Mmore
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks inside a mosque in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. more
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged citymore
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, more
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermmore
Thick smoke rises from a fire which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeinmore
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference amore
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERSmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allamore
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosumore
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. Rmore
An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Ummmore
A new wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Washington. REUTERS/James Lmore
Clarissa Lopez, daughter of Puerto Rican independence militant Oscar Lopez Rivera, hugs followers after Presidmore
Paramilitary policemen pull a pig for slaughter out from farm at a paramilitary logistics place ahead of Chinamore
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves during her women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta durinmore
Andrew Weibrecht of the U.S. crashes during the men's downhill training at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in more
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic Stmore
Students are seen leaving, after class, the 'Aisha Mother of the Believers' school which was recently reopenedmore
People are silhouetted against a light display during the The Magical Lantern Festival marking the Chinese Newmore
Host Joel McHale opens the show at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Amore
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison inmore
Residents look at the body of a man, who according to police was killed in an encounter with policemen during more
A man exits the ice-hole after taking a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Yaroslavl, Rmore
A migrant reacts as he stands by a fire, outside of a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/more
Two deer stags are seen at dawn in Richmond Park in south west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee (L), walks with a staff as he leaves the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, Soumore
Our top photos from the past week.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.