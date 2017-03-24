Editors Choice Pictures
Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
President Donald Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting remore
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlomore
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northernmore
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo
Flames shoot into the sky from a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the town of Balaklia more
U.S.-Israeli teen (R) arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats against Jewish community centres more
Giant Panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in their enclosure at Scmore
Illegal African migrants arrive at Mitiga International Airport before their voluntary return to their countrimore
A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after a attack in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannahmore
Flowers are left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence the morning after an attack by a man drivimore
The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUmore
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTmore
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to more
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district as the battle against Islmore
A Turkana tribesman walks in front of burned goats' carcasses in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Gmore
The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tombmore
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversarmore
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls, who they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers more
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racimore
Chinese honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers during the handing over ceremonymore
Sebastian Pinera, and his wife Cecilia Morel, launch his campaign for Chile's presidency in Santiago, Chile. more
President Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washingtonmore
Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenithmore
A Lemur catta cub, which was born this week, is seen with its mother at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. more
An F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, is catapulted off the flight deck of the U.S. airmore
Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglamore
The sunken ferry Sewol is raised during its salvage operations on the sea off Jindo, South Korea. The Ministmore
A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian Youssef Abu Azra, who according to hospital officials was more
A man lies on tyres while sunbathing on a beach on a sunny spring day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogiremore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.