图片 | 2012年 8月 25日 星期六 20:00 BJT

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

<p>Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout

<p>Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

<p>Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

<p>Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

<p>Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

<p>The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

<p>The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool </p>

2012年 8月 25日 星期六

Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 24日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 23日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 22日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 21日

