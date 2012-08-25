Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif Elmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstrationmore
Supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi clash with an anti-Mursi protester (R) during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Cairo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York Augusmore
The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivmore
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik gestures as he leaves the courtroom after the Oslo Court delivered the verdict of his trial in Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbmore
Shyaam, 28, holds a headset to a fortune telling machine as he calls out to customers at Juhu Beach in Mumbai August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tmore
Residents of a camp for displaced people of the 2010 earthquake voluntarily remain in their camp homes as tropical Storm Isaac bears down on Port au Prince August 24, 2012. REUTERS/UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi/Handout
Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawitemore
Sunni Muslim gunmen climb a ladder to take cover during sectarian clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Inmore
Opposition activists and supporters hold a giant Ukrainian national flag during a procession to mark the Independence Day of Ukraine in central Kiev, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesiamore
Family members hold up a mummy before giving it new clothes in a ritual in the Toraja district of Indonesia's South Sulawesi Province, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. lmore
Volunteers, staff, Tiger Woods of the U.S., Rory McIlory of Northern Ireland and Zach Johnson of the U.S. look for Johnsons ball which was lost in the rough on the 8th hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUmore
Brides chat as they await authorization to enter the CERESO 3 prison in Ciudad Juarez August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Mamore
Mexican marines stand next to a bullet-riddled armoured U.S. embassy SUV on a road near the town of Tres Marias, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Margarito Perez
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) armore
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (C) are introduced by vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London Augmore
Exhibits made of prosthetic limbs are displayed for the show 'Spare Parts' at The Rag Factory in London August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony befomore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukeshmore
A labourer loads coal onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism more
Immigrants living in Greece take part in a rally in front of the parliament as they protest against racism attacks in Athens August 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) divmore
Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy #2 (R) and Baltimore Orioles third basemen Manny Machado #13 (L) dive for a hit against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridacmore
Students of the Universidade do Amazonas (Amazon University) measure a pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus), a species of three-toed sloth that inhabits tropical rainforests in northern South America, at the Sauim Castanheira Wildlife Refuge in Manaus, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewamore
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Johnny Sears (L) celebrates his interception against the BC Lions with Brandon Stewart (C) and Jonathan Hefney during the first half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta,more
The body of Malta's former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff lies in state at the Presidential Palace in Valletta, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang provimore
The body of a driver is seen next to overturned trucks and a collapsed bridge in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Damore
Free Syrian Army fighter run away to take cover from the exchange fire with regime forces in the Seif El Dawla neighbourhood of Syria's south west city of Aleppo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring more
Defence lawyers Geir Lippestad (L) and Vibeke Hein Baera (R) sit with Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik as the Oslo Court delivers the verdict of his trial in the Oslo Courthouse August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
下一个
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.