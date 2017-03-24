Editors Choice Pictures
Flames shoot into the sky from a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the town of Balaklia more
President Trump reacts as he sits on a truck while he welcomes truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regardingmore
British Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood shakes hands with an armed police officer as he arrives at the Houmore
An aide opens the doors as members of the House Freedom Caucus meet on Capitol Hill after their meeting over hmore
Investigators inspect the body of Denis Voronenkov, a former lawmaker of the Russian State Duma, who was shot more
Women carrying babies queue as they try to buy diapers outside a pharmacy in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlomore
Flowers are left outside New Scotland Yard after a minute's silence the morning after an attack by a man drivimore
U.S.-Israeli teen arrested in Israel on suspicion of making bomb threats against Jewish community centres in tmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leadermore
The coffin of Martin McGuinness is carried through crowded streets during his funeral in Londonderry, Northernmore
EUFOR (European Union Force) army members participate in military exercise at Kalinovik training ground in Kalmore
The sunken ferry Sewol is seen during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea. News1 via REUTmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq.more
Iraqi tourists play with snow at Mount Korek, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A forensics expert stands next to a car which had entered the main pedestrian shopping street in the city at hmore
A boy carries a carcass of a goat in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State trigmore
Illegal African migrants arrive at Mitiga International Airport before their voluntary return to their countrimore
A model presents creation by designers Viviano Sue and Misa Ii from their Autumn/Winter 2017 collection duringmore
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters conmore
A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after a attack in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannahmore
The body of a migrant attached to a life jacket is seen in central Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. REUmore
Giant Panda twin cubs Fu Feng and Fu Ban, which were born on August 7, 2016, are seen in their enclosure at Scmore
People carry an unconscious teacher after he was injured in clashes with the Indian police during a protest bymore
An Afghan man flies a kite on a hilltop during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. more
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain takes a selfie during the driver portrait session at the first race more
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.