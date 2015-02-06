Editor's choice
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end omore
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasmore
A woman covers her face from tear gas as she runs past graffiti reading "100 goud (Haitian Gourdes) = 1 gallonmore
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the more
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before itmore
A Ghana fan poses before their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Gmore
A model presents a creation by Rocio Peralta during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in Seville, more
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland Femore
Cast members Rinko Kikuchi, Juliette Binoche (C) and director Isabel Coixe (R) take their seats for the screenmore
A municipal official looks through the window of a residential block, which was damaged by a shelling on Wednemore
Baggage is placed near the wreckage of TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 after it crash landed into a rivermore
A Palestinian militant of Hamas' armed wing takes part in a news conference with other representatives of varimore
Greek Prime minister Alexis Tsipras makes a sign to a colleague as he sits for the first time in the Prime Minmore
Demonstrators chant slogans as they march during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 4, 2015. Hundredmore
Vintage and classic cars are displayed ahead of the Bonhams' Les Grandes Marques du Monde vintage motor cars amore
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in the picture) while looting from a shop, believed to bemore
Australian journalist Peter Greste (C) receives a kiss from his mother Lois (L) and father Juris upon his retumore
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition imore
Egyptian political activist Ahmed Douma attends his trial in Cairo, February 4, 2015. An Egyptian court sentenmore
A dog sits with spectators as they watch a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Imore
India's Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi (top C) gestures as he stands a top a vehicle during a roadmore
A girl removes belongings from a donkey after it fell onto its side upon arrival at the Zamzam IDP camp for Inmore
An elderly woman reacts as her acquaintances board a bus to flee due to a military conflict in Debaltseve, Ukrmore
A worker puts the final touches on giant figures of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francmore
A forensic technician walks away from the dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Febrmore
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe closes his eyes during a lower house committee session at the parliament in more
Russian activist Svetlana Davydova prepares infant food in the kitchen after she returned home in Vyazma, Russmore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic gather near a buildingmore
Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou meets with family members of a passenger who died in a TransAsia Airways plane cmore
The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, Nemore
A surfer rides a wave during a night-surfing competition in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Israel, Februmore
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Casanova bows to apologize during amore
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) clashes with Sevilla's goalkeeper Beto during their Spanish first division socmore
24 Hours in Pictures - Feb 4 2015
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
