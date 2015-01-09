24 Hours in Pictures
Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrialmore
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Anmore
Supporters of presidential candidate Mithripala Sirisena celebrate in Colombo, January 9, 2015. Sri Lankan Prmore
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2more
A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage takingmore
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regimore
A woman holds a placard reading I am Charlie to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at tmore
A man walks past the ice-covered Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain, in frigid temperatures in Bryant Parmore
A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015 .more
Indian soldiers are silhouetted against a traffic signal light as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Damore
A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces takes his position in frozen waters during a winter exercimore
India's Wriddhiman Saha reacts as he avoids a short delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during the fourthmore
French special intervention police conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris, January 8,more
Devotees try to hold the statue of the Black Nazarene as it is pulled on a carriage during an annual processiomore
An illuminated cross is seen among houses in a slum in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo, January 8, 2015.more
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading I am Charlie, to pay tribute tomore
Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, Jamore
Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a backhand shot to Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic during their women's sinmore
An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration againsmore
Police take charge of a woman at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 201more
A crew member stands in the door of Air Force One waiting for the passenger stairs, upon the arrival of Presidmore
A member of the French GIPN intervention police forces secures a neighbourhood in Corcy, northeast of Paris, Jmore
Residents enjoy snow in front of the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus at the historical ruins of Baalbek more
Policemen escort two men (face covered), who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rmore
Members of an emergency rescue team of a Sinopec oil field carry a mock victim as they participate in a drill more
Devotees carry the Black Nazarene at the start of an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Erimore
Students of a vocational school practice Wing Chun, a type of martial art, during an attempt to break the Guinmore
Placards reading I am Charlie and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy inmore
下一个
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.