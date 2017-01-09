版本:
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via REUTERS

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via REUTERS
People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People warm themselves around a fire inside a shop in the Syrian rebel-held town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building, during a battle with Islamic State militants in Al-shuqaq neighbourhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Steam rises from chimneys of a heating power plant near a monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, with the air temperature at about minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), during sunset in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Devotees occupy Jones bridge as they take part in the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Devotees occupy Jones bridge as they take part in the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A woman applies her makeup on a packed bus during a strike on the Underground by members of two unions in protest at ticket office closures and reduced staffing levels, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in "La La Land" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in "La La Land" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fashion enthusiast poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A fashion enthusiast poses for a portrait during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
An Israeli soldier hugs her friend near the scene where police said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem, killing four people and injuring about 15 others in a deliberate attack. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

An Israeli soldier hugs her friend near the scene where police said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem, killing four people and injuring about 15 others in a deliberate attack. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan
Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Relatives of inmates react in front of Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa jail in the center of the Amazonian city of Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Michael Dantas

Relatives of inmates react in front of Desembargador Raimundo Vidal Pessoa jail in the center of the Amazonian city of Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Michael Dantas
Barefoot devotees parade with replica of a Black Nazarene two days before the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Barefoot devotees parade with replica of a Black Nazarene two days before the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
School children attend a yoga session during a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School children attend a yoga session during a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman pushes a baby trolley past damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A woman pushes a baby trolley past damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Lieutenant General Talib Shaghati (C) inspects a map with officers in al-Zuhoor neighborhood during a fight with Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Lieutenant General Talib Shaghati (C) inspects a map with officers in al-Zuhoor neighborhood during a fight with Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Herders ride horses as they fight for a goat during a Buzkashi game at a winter festival in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Herders ride horses as they fight for a goat during a Buzkashi game at a winter festival in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Riot police scuffle with protesters trying to march to the Turkish Parliament as the lawmakers gather to debate the proposed constitutional changes in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Riot police scuffle with protesters trying to march to the Turkish Parliament as the lawmakers gather to debate the proposed constitutional changes in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Men wearing loin cloths hold on to ice as they bathe in ice-cold water outside the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. According to organizers, about 100 participants took part in the Shinto ceremony to purify their souls and wish for good health in the new year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Men wearing loin cloths hold on to ice as they bathe in ice-cold water outside the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. According to organizers, about 100 participants took part in the Shinto ceremony to purify their souls and wish for good health in the new year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba. The handyman, who loves heights, provides advertising space for companies on homemade bikes that tower up to 7.5 meters (24.61 ft). He rides them around Havana in an ingenious way of getting around strict marketing regulations in the Communist-ruled island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Felix Guirola, 52, rides a homemade bike with an advertising banner in Havana, Cuba. The handyman, who loves heights, provides advertising space for companies on homemade bikes that tower up to 7.5 meters (24.61 ft). He rides them around Havana in an ingenious way of getting around strict marketing regulations in the Communist-ruled island. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A mother comforts his son in front of life vests signifying the 304 victims of sunken ferry Sewol during a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A mother comforts his son in front of life vests signifying the 304 victims of sunken ferry Sewol during a protest demanding South Korean President Park Geun-hye's resignation in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis poses in the Sistine Chapel with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See at the end of an audience for the traditional exchange of New Year greetings at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool

Pope Francis poses in the Sistine Chapel with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See at the end of an audience for the traditional exchange of New Year greetings at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alberto Pizzoli/Pool
Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visit the scene where police said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman visit the scene where police said a Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man lights candles in tribute to the victims of January 7, 2015 Paris attacks, during a gathering at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man lights candles in tribute to the victims of January 7, 2015 Paris attacks, during a gathering at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
