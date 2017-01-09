Men wearing loin cloths hold on to ice as they bathe in ice-cold water outside the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokmore

Men wearing loin cloths hold on to ice as they bathe in ice-cold water outside the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan. According to organizers, about 100 participants took part in the Shinto ceremony to purify their souls and wish for good health in the new year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

