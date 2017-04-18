Editors Choice Pictures

A man inspects a line of bread to be distributed as aid in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastemore

A man inspects a line of bread to be distributed as aid in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. The bakery was reopened by the Unified Aid Office, which is in charge of distributing aid in eastern Ghouta, to alleviate the impact of a rise in bread prices to $2 per kg, according to the men running the bakery. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

