Editors Choice Pictures

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix, a few days after being more
A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", more
An attendee uses an Oculus virtual reality headset during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San more
Anti-government demonstrators march during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagimore
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to themore
An Ultra-Orthodox man picks buttercup flowers in a field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outmore
President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthemore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police loads a recoilless rifle at a barricade during combat against the Islamicmore
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-basedmore
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, CA., third from left, receives some help toward the finish line of the 121st Bosmore
People wait for a bus in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker watches his three-pointer go in against the Memphis Grizzlies duringmore
An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judasmore
Displaced boys who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammore
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration at the Besiktas district in Istanbul, Turkey. more
Supporters arrive at an election eve rally at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Roswell, Georgia. The rallymore
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iramore
Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI drinks a beer with a member of a German delegation and his brother and bishop Georgmore
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women�s division of the 121st Boston Marathon. REUTEmore
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pupils attend a class at an elementary school in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People play soccer during sunset at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A child walks through 'London Fog (2017)' by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya at the Tate Modern in London. REUTEmore
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone smore
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by his supporters as he leaves Esenboga Airport in a bus in Ankaramore
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Women's division winner Edna Kiplagat (L) and men's division winner Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, pose with tmore
A man collects steel from a destroyed building in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A competitor jumps over a cow during a Course landaise (cow race) in the Landes region in Aignan, France. REUTmore
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.