Editors Choice Pictures

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A dress found at an exhumation site is photographed in the village of El Mozote, Meanguera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
A dress found at an exhumation site is photographed in the village of El Mozote, Meanguera, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
A migrant child sits on the deck of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix as it arrives with migrants and bodies on board, in Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lup

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A migrant child sits on the deck of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix as it arrives with migrants and bodies on board, in Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lup
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
A woman poses for a photographer in a buttercup flower field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A woman poses for a photographer in a buttercup flower field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Police officers attempt to break into the Brazilian National Congress during a protest by Police officers from several Brazilian states against pension reforms proposed by Brazil's president Michel Temer, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Police officers attempt to break into the Brazilian National Congress during a protest by Police officers from several Brazilian states against pension reforms proposed by Brazil's president Michel Temer, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Displaced Iraqi children who fled their homes with their families play outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
Displaced Iraqi children who fled their homes with their families play outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix, a few days after being rescued in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, as the ship makes its way towards the Italian island of Sicily. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix, a few days after being rescued in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, as the ship makes its way towards the Italian island of Sicily. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An attendee uses an Oculus virtual reality headset during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
An attendee uses an Oculus virtual reality headset during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of the "Yenisei walruses" winter swimming club, Alexander Alexandrov (R), 39, and Konstantin Kindinov, 15, step from one floe to another during an ice drift on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
Members of the "Yenisei walruses" winter swimming club, Alexander Alexandrov (R), 39, and Konstantin Kindinov, 15, step from one floe to another during an ice drift on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Anti-government demonstrators march during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Anti-government demonstrators march during a protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Cyclists ride their bicycles during a performance created by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto, bringing art to the streets with a fleet of 30 bicycles covered in blooms at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A boy, who was injured during a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo on Saturday, rests inside a tent connected to Bab al-Hawa hospital, near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A boy, who was injured during a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo on Saturday, rests inside a tent connected to Bab al-Hawa hospital, near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A machine works its way through the snow, clearing the road crossing the mountain Sognefjellet, in Krossbu, Norway. NTB Scanpix/Tore Meek via REUTERS
A man removes wooden door at his damaged house after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
A man removes wooden door at his damaged house after a garbage dump collapsed and buried dozens of houses, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The car of a fugitive, who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man in Cleveland, is seen after he shot and killed himself following a brief police pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Robert Frank

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
The car of a fugitive, who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man in Cleveland, is seen after he shot and killed himself following a brief police pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Robert Frank
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands in front of damaged buildings in the northern province of Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon as he stands in front of damaged buildings in the northern province of Quneitra, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Solar panels are seen in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Solar panels are seen in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London. British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London. British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election on June 8, saying the government had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Striking police officers set fire to coffins during a protest by Police officers from several Brazilian states against pension reforms proposed by Brazil's president Michel Temer, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Striking police officers set fire to coffins during a protest by Police officers from several Brazilian states against pension reforms proposed by Brazil's president Michel Temer, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke
A security officer carries a spent mortar inside a classroom at the Usama Bini Zayd school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A security officer carries a spent mortar inside a classroom at the Usama Bini Zayd school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch, at the Baikonur cosmodrome in�Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Joining the "Caravan Against Fear" that will travel to border towns from California to Texas, Petra Ramirez of Fresno waits for her ride to leave after taking part in a rally next to the U.S. and Mexico border fence in San Ysidro, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Joining the "Caravan Against Fear" that will travel to border towns from California to Texas, Petra Ramirez of Fresno waits for her ride to leave after taking part in a rally next to the U.S. and Mexico border fence in San Ysidro, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs during a visit to the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
President Trump speaks before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs during a visit to the world headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool manufacturer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A displaced Iraqi girl who fled her home with her family carries a toy upon her arrival at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi girl who fled her home with her family carries a toy upon her arrival at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
