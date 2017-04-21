版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 19:10 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policemen was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policemen was killed and two more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policemen was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
1 / 23
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 23
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe Coumore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 23
Long March-7 rocket carrying Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft lifts off from the launching pad in Wenchang, Hainan province, China. Image taken with long exposure. China Daily/via REUTERS

Long March-7 rocket carrying Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft lifts off from the launching pad in Wenchang, Hainan more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Long March-7 rocket carrying Tianzhou-1 cargo spacecraft lifts off from the launching pad in Wenchang, Hainan province, China. Image taken with long exposure. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 23
Rescue member finds a toy house in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio

Rescue member finds a toy house in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Rescue member finds a toy house in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
Close
5 / 23
People remove the remains of a burned bus in Fortaleza, Brazil. According to local media, approximately 20 buses were burned in the last two days in retaliation for the alleged transfers of prisoners held in the prisons of Fortaleza. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

People remove the remains of a burned bus in Fortaleza, Brazil. According to local media, approximately 20 busmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
People remove the remains of a burned bus in Fortaleza, Brazil. According to local media, approximately 20 buses were burned in the last two days in retaliation for the alleged transfers of prisoners held in the prisons of Fortaleza. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
6 / 23
Sarah Coakley (12), Ciaran Coakley (10), Eolann Coakley (6) and Meghan Coakley (9) watch as William Ford Jr., Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company arrives at his great-grandfather Henry Ford's ancestral home in Ballinascarthy, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sarah Coakley (12), Ciaran Coakley (10), Eolann Coakley (6) and Meghan Coakley (9) watch as William Ford Jr., more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Sarah Coakley (12), Ciaran Coakley (10), Eolann Coakley (6) and Meghan Coakley (9) watch as William Ford Jr., Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company arrives at his great-grandfather Henry Ford's ancestral home in Ballinascarthy, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 23
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee, with a focus on developing humanitarian cooperation at the government and public level with other countries, in order to promote objective information on Russia�s history and present, including its role in the victory over Nazism, at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee, witmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organising Committee, with a focus on developing humanitarian cooperation at the government and public level with other countries, in order to promote objective information on Russia�s history and present, including its role in the victory over Nazism, at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool
Close
8 / 23
A man walks through a cloud of dust whipped up by wind at the construction site near newly erected office skyscrapers in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man walks through a cloud of dust whipped up by wind at the construction site near newly erected office skysmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
A man walks through a cloud of dust whipped up by wind at the construction site near newly erected office skyscrapers in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
9 / 23
A slow loris is carried by staff of Beijing Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Center in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A slow loris is carried by staff of Beijing Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Center in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuangmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
A slow loris is carried by staff of Beijing Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Center in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 23
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting aremore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Cockfighting enthusiasts show a rooster through the window of a vintage car on their way to a cockfighting arena at the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 23
Police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes while rallying against Venezuela's President more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Police fire tear gas toward opposition supporters during clashes while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 23
Men perform for tips on the subway platform in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Men perform for tips on the subway platform in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Men perform for tips on the subway platform in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 23
A woman smokes marijuana during a rally against drug trafficking and in favour for the legalization of self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman smokes marijuana during a rally against drug trafficking and in favour for the legalization of self-cumore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
A woman smokes marijuana during a rally against drug trafficking and in favour for the legalization of self-cultivation of marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 23
Egyptian soldiers assist U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis as he places a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Egyptian soldiers assist U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis as he places a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Memomore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Egyptian soldiers assist U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis as he places a wreath at the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 23
A damaged window is pictured on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A damaged window is pictured on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
A damaged window is pictured on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 23
French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue,more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 23
Rescue agencies search for bodies in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio

Rescue agencies search for bodies in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Rescue agencies search for bodies in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
Close
18 / 23
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President, arrives prior to President Trump holding a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President, arrives prior to President Trump holding a joint news conferenmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President, arrives prior to President Trump holding a joint news conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
19 / 23
Cockfighting enthusiasts kiss at a cockfighting arena on the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cockfighting enthusiasts kiss at a cockfighting arena on the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciegmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Cockfighting enthusiasts kiss at a cockfighting arena on the outskirts of Ciro Redondo, central region of Ciego de Avila province, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
20 / 23
Actor Zoe Saldana poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Zoe Saldana poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." in Wemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Actor Zoe Saldana poses for a portrait while promoting Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 23
Wine-grower Daniel Grab stands beside a paraffin fire pot he uses to protect the vines against freezing temperatures at his vineyard in Adlikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Wine-grower Daniel Grab stands beside a paraffin fire pot he uses to protect the vines against freezing tempermore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Wine-grower Daniel Grab stands beside a paraffin fire pot he uses to protect the vines against freezing temperatures at his vineyard in Adlikon, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
22 / 23
Opposition supporters rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 星期五
Opposition supporters rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 21日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 20日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 19日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 18日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐