版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 02:20 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A Kashmiri student throws a piece of brick towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Isma

A Kashmiri student throws a piece of brick towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
A Kashmiri student throws a piece of brick towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Isma
Close
1 / 34
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader, celebrates after early results in the first roundmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 34
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
3 / 34
A displaced Iraqi woman and children are transported in a cart as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants continues nearby, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A displaced Iraqi woman and children are transported in a cart as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
A displaced Iraqi woman and children are transported in a cart as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants continues nearby, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 34
Afghan Special Forces watch at the site where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs'', struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan Special Forces watch at the site where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs'', struck the Achin district ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Afghan Special Forces watch at the site where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs'', struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
5 / 34
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, gestures to supporters after the fimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, gestures to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 34
Opposition supporters bang a metal barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters bang a metal barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Camore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Opposition supporters bang a metal barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 34
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
A boat sails during the sunset in the sea of Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
8 / 34
A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Damore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
A protestor holds a sign in support of science during the March For Science in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 34
A displaced Iraqi family walks along a street as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants continues nearby, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A displaced Iraqi family walks along a street as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Ismore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
A displaced Iraqi family walks along a street as the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants continues nearby, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 34
Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth anniversary of the collapse in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth annivmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth anniversary of the collapse in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
11 / 34
A man walks out from his house, which is under construction, after the old house collapsed during the 2015 earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man walks out from his house, which is under construction, after the old house collapsed during the 2015 earmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
A man walks out from his house, which is under construction, after the old house collapsed during the 2015 earthquake, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 34
Trainees from Dewei Security walk for a daily training session at a training camp, on the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Trainees from Dewei Security walk for a daily training session at a training camp, on the outskirts of Beijingmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Trainees from Dewei Security walk for a daily training session at a training camp, on the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 34
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis looks out over Kabul as he arrives via helicopter at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis looks out over Kabul as he arrives via helicopter at Resolute Support headmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis looks out over Kabul as he arrives via helicopter at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 34
Scavengers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump site on the occasion of Earth Day, in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Scavengers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump site on the occasion of Earth Day, in Guwahati, Indimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
Scavengers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump site on the occasion of Earth Day, in Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
15 / 34
A visitor holds a mask of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, as people visit his mausoleum during a ceremony to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A visitor holds a mask of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, as people visit his mausoleum durinmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
A visitor holds a mask of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, as people visit his mausoleum during a ceremony to mark the National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
16 / 34
An Afghan national Army soldier receives treatment at a hospital a day after a attack on an army headquarters in Mazar-i-Sharif northern Afghanistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

An Afghan national Army soldier receives treatment at a hospital a day after a attack on an army headquarters more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
An Afghan national Army soldier receives treatment at a hospital a day after a attack on an army headquarters in Mazar-i-Sharif northern Afghanistan. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Close
17 / 34
Students from Rambam Mesivta-Maimonides High School protest outside the home of Jakiw Palij in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Students from Rambam Mesivta-Maimonides High School protest outside the home of Jakiw Palij in New York. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 星期二
Students from Rambam Mesivta-Maimonides High School protest outside the home of Jakiw Palij in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 34
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks out the material used on the border fence during visit to the U.S. Mexico border area in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, checks out the material used on the border fence during visit to the U.S. Mexico border area in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 34
Young refugees and migrants cheer as ex-Barcelona captain and La Liga ambassador Carles Puyol and La Liga President Xavier Tebas (not pictured) arrive for a news conference, before a screening of Spanish first division "El Clasico" soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona for about a thousand refugees and migrants, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Young refugees and migrants cheer as ex-Barcelona captain and La Liga ambassador Carles Puyol and La Liga Presmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Young refugees and migrants cheer as ex-Barcelona captain and La Liga ambassador Carles Puyol and La Liga President Xavier Tebas (not pictured) arrive for a news conference, before a screening of Spanish first division "El Clasico" soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona for about a thousand refugees and migrants, in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
20 / 34
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean Peoplmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits the Thaechon Pig Farm of the Air and Anti-Air Force of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 34
Racka sheep are seen during celebrations for the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Racka sheep are seen during celebrations for the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
Racka sheep are seen during celebrations for the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
22 / 34
Activists take part in a demonstration to mark Earth Day by covering themselves in plastic sheets to protest against air pollution and muddy roads caused by what they say is a road expansion project in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Activists take part in a demonstration to mark Earth Day by covering themselves in plastic sheets to protest amore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
Activists take part in a demonstration to mark Earth Day by covering themselves in plastic sheets to protest against air pollution and muddy roads caused by what they say is a road expansion project in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
23 / 34
Police escort a bridal pair to the town hall as demonstrations against Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) going on nearby, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Police escort a bridal pair to the town hall as demonstrations against Germany's anti-immigration party Alternmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
Police escort a bridal pair to the town hall as demonstrations against Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) going on nearby, in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
24 / 34
People walk past Trump International Hotel and Tower during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk past Trump International Hotel and Tower during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstratiomore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
People walk past Trump International Hotel and Tower during the Earth Day 'March For Science NYC' demonstration to coincide with similar marches globally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 34
Fenerbahce fans shout slogans to support anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Fenerbahce fans shout slogans to support anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Kadikoy district ofmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Fenerbahce fans shout slogans to support anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Kadikoy district of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
26 / 34
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence pats a kangaroo called Penny as he visits Taronga Zoo with wife Karen and daughters Charlotte and Audrey in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence pats a kangaroo called Penny as he visits Taronga Zoo with wife Karen and daughmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence pats a kangaroo called Penny as he visits Taronga Zoo with wife Karen and daughters Charlotte and Audrey in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
27 / 34
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Momore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims carry a mock coffin during a symbolic funeral marking the death anniversary of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, Iraq. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
28 / 34
Alexander Gauland of Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) kisses the hand of party chairwoman Frauke Petry during an AFD party congress in Cologne Germany,. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Alexander Gauland of Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) kisses the hand of party cmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
Alexander Gauland of Germany's anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AFD) kisses the hand of party chairwoman Frauke Petry during an AFD party congress in Cologne Germany,. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
29 / 34
Men participate in a tug-of-war challenge with an elephant during the traditional festival games to celebrate the Sinhala, Hindu and Tamil New Year in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Men participate in a tug-of-war challenge with an elephant during the traditional festival games to celebrate more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
Men participate in a tug-of-war challenge with an elephant during the traditional festival games to celebrate the Sinhala, Hindu and Tamil New Year in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
30 / 34
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
A woman with long hair poses for pictures in Weihai, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
31 / 34
Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc of U.S. fall during the ISU Pairs Free Skating in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc of U.S. fall during the ISU Pairs Free Skating in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 4月 22日 星期六
Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc of U.S. fall during the ISU Pairs Free Skating in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
32 / 34
The Sydney Opera House is reflected in the sunglasses of an Australian counter terrorism and special tactics command senior constable as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his family visit the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The Sydney Opera House is reflected in the sunglasses of an Australian counter terrorism and special tactics cmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 23日 星期日
The Sydney Opera House is reflected in the sunglasses of an Australian counter terrorism and special tactics command senior constable as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his family visit the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
33 / 34
People take part in a mass Tai Chi class as part of All United for Tai Chi, a national movement to improve health, at the Revolution Monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

People take part in a mass Tai Chi class as part of All United for Tai Chi, a national movement to improve heamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 24日 星期一
People take part in a mass Tai Chi class as part of All United for Tai Chi, a national movement to improve health, at the Revolution Monument in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
34 / 34
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 4月 22日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 21日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 21日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 20日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐