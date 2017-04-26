Editor's Choice Pictures

版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 08:45 BJT

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands next to an old subsidized, low cost mobility scooter from the 1960's, during a ceremony in Windsor Castle, Windsor. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands next to an old subsidized, low cost mobility scooter from the 1960's, during a ceremony in Windsor Castle, Windsor. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a dinner in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a dinner in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS

The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Handout via REUTERS
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man views the exhibit "Infinity Mirrored Room - The Souls of a Million Light Years Away" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man views the exhibit "Infinity Mirrored Room - The Souls of a Million Light Years Away" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche!, or Onwards!, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, untangles the hair of a young girl caught in the button of his vest, during a visit to the Hopital Raymond-Poincare in Garches, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche!, or Onwards!, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, untangles the hair of a young girl caught in the button of his vest, during a visit to the Hopital Raymond-Poincare in Garches, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A destroyed room inside an abandoned building is seen in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A destroyed room inside an abandoned building is seen in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fireman tries to extinguish a fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A fireman tries to extinguish a fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks with employees as she visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, during her campaign, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks with employees as she visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, near Paris, during her campaign, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Children stand next to a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children stand next to a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rohingya refugee workers carry bags of salt as they work in processing yard in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugee workers carry bags of salt as they work in processing yard in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian beekeepers collect honey at a farm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator uses a mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator uses a mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns in a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man sells fresh goat milk at the back of a minibus in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sells fresh goat milk at the back of a minibus in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth anniversary of the collapse in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth anniversary of the collapse in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull sits in a CH-47 Chinook as he flies to meet Australian troops serving at Camp Qargha, located on the outskirts of Kabul in Afghanistan. AAP/Andrew Meares/via REUTERS

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull sits in a CH-47 Chinook as he flies to meet Australian troops serving at Camp Qargha, located on the outskirts of Kabul in Afghanistan. AAP/Andrew Meares/via REUTERS
A veteran stands next to the Cenotaph where wreaths and floral tributes have been laid during the annual ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day dawn service in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A veteran stands next to the Cenotaph where wreaths and floral tributes have been laid during the annual ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day dawn service in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
People mark the 85th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 25, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS

People mark the 85th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this handout photo by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made available on April 25, 2017. KCNA/Handout via REUTERS
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) spins a ball during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) spins a ball during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Clergy and community leaders gather to remember and honor the victims of the 1992 Los Angeles riots at the spot where the riots started 25 years ago, the corner of Florence and Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Clergy and community leaders gather to remember and honor the victims of the 1992 Los Angeles riots at the spot where the riots started 25 years ago, the corner of Florence and Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People fish on the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People fish on the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A displaced boy who had fled his home waits outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A displaced boy who had fled his home waits outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth anniversary of the collapse in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives of victims killed in Rana Plaza building collapse in 2013, mourn at the site during the fourth anniversary of the collapse in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
The flag-draped coffin of Xavier Jugele, the French police officer killed on the Champs-Elysees avenue during last week's shooting incident, is carried by colleagues during a ceremony at the Police Prefecture in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The flag-draped coffin of Xavier Jugele, the French police officer killed on the Champs-Elysees avenue during last week's shooting incident, is carried by colleagues during a ceremony at the Police Prefecture in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People look out towards the ocean on Cerro Castillo hill, after a mass evacuation of the entire coastline during a tsunami alert after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off the coast in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

People look out towards the ocean on Cerro Castillo hill, after a mass evacuation of the entire coastline during a tsunami alert after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off the coast in Vina del Mar, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Farmer Piet Warmerdam picks up a yellow tulip from a red flower field as its growth could damage the rest, in Den Helderin, Netherlands. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Farmer Piet Warmerdam picks up a yellow tulip from a red flower field as its growth could damage the rest, in Den Helderin, Netherlands. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A man writes verses of the Quran on a wooden board at a displaced shelter in Bangui, Central African Republic. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man writes verses of the Quran on a wooden board at a displaced shelter in Bangui, Central African Republic. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
