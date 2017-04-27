Editors Choice Pictures
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous peomore
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a more
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during mmore
Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shmore
Under a mounted deer, President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Antiquities Executive Order at the Depamore
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army (KPA) is seen imore
A "pichador", a graffiti artist who tags buildings and landmarks with angular, runic fonts, paints his personamore
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at themore
A man walks on top of a garbage dump in the city of Kisumu, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Al-Hatra, Southwest more
Ivanka Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a dinner in Berlin. REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands next to an old subsidised, low cost mobility scooter from the 1960's, during more
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore
Children stand next to a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdumore
The Nimitz-class U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilmore
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea imore
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolmore
A man views the exhibit "Infinity Mirrored Room - The Souls of a Million Light Years Away" by Japanese artist more
Jiranuch Trirat, (C), holds up the body of her 11-month-old daughter who was killed by her father who broadcasmore
A protester lights a flare during a protest against Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic's government in Belgrade, more
A farmer carries cocoa pods at a cocoa farm in Agboville, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An overview of a national meeting at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang in celebration of the 85th fomore
Suspected supporters of the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen are escorted by plainclothes police officers as more
Shamshida, 30, a rape victim, puts on a Burqa before going outside at a makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar,more
An aerial view of a settlement in Damasak, Borno State Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as tmore
A bolt of lightning strikes over harbour cranes in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkemore
A girl holds a carnation during a march marking the Carnation Revolution's 43rd anniversary in Lisbon, Portugamore
President Trump chats with cantor Thom King at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's "Days of Remembrance" ceremore
Brazilian Indians take part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasilimore
Nigerian returnees from Niger wait to be processed by the Nigeria Immigration service at Damasak, Borno, Nigermore
Ivanka Trump attends the W20 Summit under the motto "Inspiring women: scaling up women's entrepreneurship" in more
