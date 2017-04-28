Editors Choice Pictures
A Brazilian Indian takes part in a demonstration against the violation of indigenous people's rights, in Brasimore
A view of the public atrium inside Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man looks on as opposing factions gather over the cancelation of conservative commentator Ann Coulter's speemore
A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires cmore
Macedonian police escort injured members of the parliament including Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev near more
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian more
Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presmore
A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the more
Iraqi paramilitary troops fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants onmore
Explosions are seen at a target, during a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise, at a training fimore
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a more
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at themore
Servicemen of the separatist self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic cross a water barrier on rafts during mmore
Palmeiras's Felipe Melo (R) and Penarol's Matias Mier (L) fight at the end of their match in Montevideo, Urugumore
Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shmore
Riot police points his gun at Brazilian Indians during a demonstration against the violation of indigenous peomore
Under a mounted deer, President Trump speaks before signing the Antiquities Executive Order at the Department more
A military drill marking the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean People's Army. KCNA/via REUTEmore
A "pichador", a graffiti artist who tags buildings and landmarks with angular, runic fonts, paints his personamore
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Al-Hatra, Southwest more
Locals clean up after over-night looting, when protesters took to the streets to demonstrate the killing of a more
U.S. National Economic Director Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin react to questions while unveimore
A bolt of lightning strikes over harbor cranes in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An archaeologist presents a menorah inscribed on a shell, which was found on the site of the old city of Caesamore
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro imore
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolmore
A man walks on top of a garbage dump in the city of Kisumu, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian vendor uses battery-powered lights as he sells cigarettes during power cut at Shati refugee campmore
Michele de Oliveira reacts during the funeral of her son Paulo Henrique de Oliveira,13, shot dead during a shomore
China's second aircraft carrier, first domestically built aircraft carrier, is seen during its launching ceremmore
Maria Sharapova of Russia during her match against Roberta Vinci of Italy at the WTA Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prmore
Emmanuel Macron (C), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 Frenmore
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants is seen on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hatra near more
Medical students from Chulalongkorn University take part in a religious ceremony to pay respects to cadavers umore
A model, painted by the artist Avi Ram from Airbrush Hero, poses for a photo as part of a calendar project, atmore
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
