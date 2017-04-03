Editors Choice Pictures
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces durmore
U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White Housemore
A woman collects recyclable items from at a rubbish landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khmore
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), is helped after been injurmore
Gaby Arellano, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, clashes with national guards during amore
A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and romore
A plastic raft overcrowded by migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Prmore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhamore
A fire is seen at a tower under construction in Dubai's Downtown district, United Arab Emirates. Government ofmore
Bishop Emeritus Claudio Stagni receives help after fall down as Pope Francis leaves at the end of Holy Mass inmore
A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, aftmore
Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany perform at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grmore
Britain's Prince Charles is offered Amatriciana pasta dish during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which wasmore
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES more
Participants lay down on a street covered by coloured powder during the annual Bangkok Color Run in Bangkok, Tmore
A man carries his wife on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Milagro, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People burn incense on the third day of the third lunar month, during a traditional festival celebrated locallmore
South Korean marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill as a part of the two countrmore
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a bus carrying school children and adults rolled over on a road closmore
A dog wearing a Chinese traditional opera costume is seen during a dog show in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringemore
Boys play on a wrecked car in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Kmore
A tattoo of Hindu demon Ravan is pictured on a back of a man during the Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu, more
Internally displaced children who fled Raqqa city stand near tents in a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Smore
Participants of the Pro-Europe "Pulse of Europe" movement hold European Union and German flags during a protesmore
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition 2017 in this undated pmore
Iraqi Jamal Ahmed, 16, who lost his leg during the fighting in Mosul, attends a physiotherapy session at Red Cmore
South Korean Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn (C) visits a port where the sunken ferry Sewol more
Smoke rises from a warehouse in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue omore
