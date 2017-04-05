版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 07:50 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tourists near Sinuiju, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 30
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the Whmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 30
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants were rescued from six rubber dinghies and a wooden boat in the Mediterranean, in international waters off the coast of the Libyan city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants were rescued from six rubber dinghies and a wooden boat in the Mediterranean, in international waters off the coast of the Libyan city of Sabratha. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 30
Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They left West Mosul at daybreak and reached the camp after 48 hours. Her sons have left the tent to try and look for work. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. Ibraheem, who lost her husband in the Iran-Iraq war in the 80's, says she and her family arrived two weeks ago. They left West Mosul at daybreak and reached the camp after 48 hours. Her sons have left the tent to try and look for work. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 30
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near themore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 30
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow,more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 星期四
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 30
Demonstrators scuffle with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators scuffle with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Gamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Demonstrators scuffle with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 30
A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A novice monk yawns as he attends teachings by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Bomdila in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
8 / 30
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy raimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains lead several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
9 / 30
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
10 / 30
Law enforcement personnel stand next to a dead humpback whale that had washed up in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Law enforcement personnel stand next to a dead humpback whale that had washed up in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Law enforcement personnel stand next to a dead humpback whale that had washed up in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 30
A man reacts next to a memorial site for the victims of a blast in St. Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

A man reacts next to a memorial site for the victims of a blast in St. Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A man reacts next to a memorial site for the victims of a blast in St. Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
12 / 30
A man carries his pet cat as he walk under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man carries his pet cat as he walk under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A man carries his pet cat as he walk under the cherry blossoms at Tongji University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 30
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalidmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
14 / 30
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy DJ Gribbin (L) holds up a chart showing the regulatory steps to build a highway as President Trump holds the mic during a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 30
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, on the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Migrants rest on the deck of the MV Phoenix after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) after they were spotted adrift on board a rubber dinghy in the central Mediterranean Sea, north of Sabratha, on the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
16 / 30
A man walks past Dar Pomorza (Gift of Pomerania), a full-rigged sailing ship, now a museum, as thick fog covers the Port of Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A man walks past Dar Pomorza (Gift of Pomerania), a full-rigged sailing ship, now a museum, as thick fog covermore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
A man walks past Dar Pomorza (Gift of Pomerania), a full-rigged sailing ship, now a museum, as thick fog covers the Port of Gdynia, Poland. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Close
17 / 30
Women try to protect themselves from tear gas as security forces clash with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women try to protect themselves from tear gas as security forces clash with demonstrators during an oppositionmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Women try to protect themselves from tear gas as security forces clash with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 30
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading severamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Rescuers look for bodies in a destroyed area after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
19 / 30
Residents walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Duran, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Residents walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Duran, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Residents walk on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Duran, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 30
May McKeown watches the sunset on her 6000 acre (2400 hectare) property of 'Long View' near the town of Come-by-Chance, located over 700 kilometres north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as her son is constantly travelling. She daily inspects the property and hand-feeds her cattle, writing poems in her spare time about her lonely life on the flat north-west plains. REUTERS/David Gray

May McKeown watches the sunset on her 6000 acre (2400 hectare) property of 'Long View' near the town of Come-bmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
May McKeown watches the sunset on her 6000 acre (2400 hectare) property of 'Long View' near the town of Come-by-Chance, located over 700 kilometres north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as her son is constantly travelling. She daily inspects the property and hand-feeds her cattle, writing poems in her spare time about her lonely life on the flat north-west plains. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 30
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
An Iraqi cover his boy with sand from a sulfur pond at Hammam al-Alil city south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
22 / 30
Workers celebrate by posing inside the giant teeth of Seattle�s tunnel-drilling machine, Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine at its completion into the disassembly pit in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Workers celebrate by posing inside the giant teeth of Seattle�s tunnel-drilling machine, Bertha, the world's lmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Workers celebrate by posing inside the giant teeth of Seattle�s tunnel-drilling machine, Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine at its completion into the disassembly pit in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Karen Ducey
Close
23 / 30
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait outside Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
24 / 30
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix, in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Statmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A deflated and half-sunken rubber dinghy, usually used by migrants, is seen from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix, in the central Mediterranean off the Libyan coast. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
25 / 30
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makesmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
26 / 30
A worker paints the facade of the Calderon theatre in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A worker paints the facade of the Calderon theatre in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 星期二
A worker paints the facade of the Calderon theatre in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
27 / 30
Policemen are seen amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Policemen are seen amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezumore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Policemen are seen amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 30
Gambian migrants deported from Libya stand in line with plastic bag from the International Organization for Migration as they wait for registration at the airport in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Gambian migrants deported from Libya stand in line with plastic bag from the International Organization for Mimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Gambian migrants deported from Libya stand in line with plastic bag from the International Organization for Migration as they wait for registration at the airport in Banjul, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
29 / 30
Kevin Na holds the flag from the 17th green during Tuesday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kevin Na holds the flag from the 17th green during Tuesday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta Natmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 星期三
Kevin Na holds the flag from the 17th green during Tuesday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 5日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 4月 4日
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 4月 1日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 31日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐