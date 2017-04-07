Editors Choice Pictures
Reservists of self-proclaimed Donetsk People�s Republic army attend a gathering at a military training ground more
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTEmore
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christmore
Rescued migrants wait to disembark from the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix imore
A Palestinian boy lies on sand next to Devil Rays, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother (C) together with other relatives and friends attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Elhai Taharlev,more
A child sleeps on his mother�s lap while taking a ride on Rickshaw, a traditional vehicle, in Dhaka, Bangladesmore
May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000-acre property more
Dolls, which were placed by a visitor, lie at beds at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat near themore
President Trump and first lady Melania meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House. REmore
Rescue members walk during the burial of a companion who died after flooding and mudslides caused by heavy raimore
Houses are surrounded by floodwaters brought on by Cyclone Debbie at Depot Hill in Rockhampton, Australia. AAPmore
A North Korean soldier gestures from the North Korean side of the Yalu River towards a Chinese boat carrying tmore
A child displaced by fighting in South Sudan arrives in Lamwo after fleeing fighting in Pajok town across the more
An Iraqi man who was wounded during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in Mosul, remore
Hindu devotees carry oil lamps and perform prayers on the occasion of Ramnavmi festival inside a temple in Ahmmore
A transgender woman sits as she waits for her documents during an army draft held at a school in Klong Toey, tmore
A migrant reacts after being rescued by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station after they were spottmore
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley holds photographs of victims during a meeting at the United more
Displaced Iraqi Hanyeih Ibraheem, 45, poses for a photograph in a tent with her family at Hammam al-Alil camp more
Israeli policemen stand guard at the scene of a Palestinian car ramming attack near the Jewish settlement of Omore
An artiste is reflected in a mirror as he applies make-up backstage before taking part in a celebration to marmore
Producer Brad Pitt waves at the premiere of the movie 'The Lost City of Z' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuomore
Migrants rest on the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station ship Phoenix. More than 700 migrants were remore
Men inspect a piece of a rocket that landed south of Daraa Al-Balad, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Women weep as they sit around remains of their houses gutted in a fire which broke out in a residential area omore
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow,more
A demonstrator kicks back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's gmore
Somali women react from an adjacent building as they look at the scene of an explosion at the entrance of a camore
People ride boats underneath cherry trees at Ueno park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman, who fled from Raqqa city, carries a child in al-Mahmudli village, west of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi more
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the past month.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.