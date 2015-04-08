Editor's choice
Girls who survived what activists said was a ground-to-ground missile attack by forces of Syria's President Bamore
Members of the Unified Workers' Central clash with police during a protest against a proposed law which would more
The feet of a child are covered in mud on a street which was hit by the floods at Los Loros town, Chile April more
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa Universitmore
A sign in support of the presidential candidacy of U.S. Senator Rand Paul is left behind in the seats after Pamore
LA sheriff's deputies look out of the LA County Board of Supervisors' office where cardboard coffins were leanmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to Conservative Party supporters and activists duringmore
The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Samuel Risley is shown in this aerial photo near Whitefish Bay on Lake Sumore
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a petrochemical plant in Zhangzhou, Fujian province April 7, 2015. Atmore
Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal, more
A tree is covered with snow on a sunny spring day in the western Austrian village of Absam, April 7, 2015. REUmore
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemmore
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound ofmore
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Ymore
Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he shakes hands with members of the public displaying a sign reading 'Red Heamore
A man tries to save his motorcycle after protesters set it on fire during a nationwide strike, organised by thmore
People gather around the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village, west of Yemmore
Sjaak Rijke, a former Dutch hostage freed from an al Qaeda-linked group in Mali arrives at the airport in Bamamore
A construction worker holds a turtle for sale on a street near a construction site in Beijing, April 7, 2015. more
A zebra grazes at Nairobi National Park outside the Kenyan capital Nairobi, April 6, 2015. Hoteliers from Kenymore
Nepalese riot police personnel detain a protester during a nationwide strike, organised by the opposition allimore
A relative carries a picture of a student killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, at the Chiromo Mortuary in Kemore
Tiger Woods of the U.S. takes two clubs as he works on his chips shot onto the first green during his practicemore
Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" duringmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech during an election campaign event in Bristol, south wmore
A Saudi soldier takes his position at Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nassemore
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making more
Pilgrims dressed in traditional Bavarian clothes attend the traditional Georgi horse riding procession on Eastmore
Pedestrians pass by protesters against the death penalty before closing arguments in the trial of accused Bostmore
A member of the Oxford Men's Rowing team throws a wellington boot to shore as they take part in a training sesmore
A protester tries to run from the riot police personnel (unseen) trying to stop the torch rally in Kathmandu, more
Shagid Gubashev, suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, hides his face asmore
Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California,more
A Jewish worshipper touches the stones of the Western Wall, during a special priestly blessing for Passover atmore
A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 demore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.