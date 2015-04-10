Editor's choice
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banmore
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, Tumore
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town, South Africa Apmore
A still image taken from police dash cam video allegedly shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a more
Newly arrived children look over a cloth partition at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, Sumore
Mitzy de Ledezma (L), wife of arrested Caracas metropolitan mayor Antonio Ledezma, and Lilian Tintori, wife ofmore
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demore
A vehicle partially submerged in dry mud is pictured in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, Aprilmore
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, April 8, 2015. A Saudi-led coalition air strike hitmore
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stmore
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 2015. Demonstrators rallied onmore
Members of the minority Yazidi sect who were newly released hug each other on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq, Amore
Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts after missing a hole-in-one on the 9th tee with fellow countryman Shane Lmore
A member of the Afghan security force holds a woman while rescuing her from the site of an attack in Mazar-i-Smore
A home with a garden of drought-tolerant plants is seen in Beverly Hills, California, April 8, 2015. Californimore
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli border policemen during a protest against the closure of a main romore
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing lions is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavmore
An Ethiopian Orthodox worshipper prays during the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of themore
Cleaners rope down as they wash the facade of the ArtScience Museum in Singapore, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Edgarmore
A real-scale head of Godzilla is displayed at the balcony of the newly-built commercial complex as a new Tokyomore
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 8, 20more
Barcelona's Pedro Rodriguez crashes with Almeria's goalkeeper Julian Cuesta (L) during their Spanish first divmore
Former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan smiles at a Brookings Institution forum on "Achieving Strong Economore
The dead body of a Palestinian who stabbed two Israeli soldiers is removed from the scene of the attack near tmore
An aerial view shows a replica of the Eiffel Tower and residential buildings at the Tianducheng development inmore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reads a book to Lucy Howarth (L), 6, and Joshua Davies, 5, during a vismore
The statue of Cecil John Rhodes is bound by straps as it awaits removal from the University of Cape Town (UCT)more
Tiger Woods sets up his putt on the first green as his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn and his two children Charlie anmore
Relatives of slain state police officers react during a homage in Tlaquepaque, on the outskirts of Guadalajaramore
Scrapped high-emission vehicles are seen piled up at a dump site of a recycling centre, waiting to be dismantlmore
Russian President Vladimir Puti and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlmore
Members of the Russian Circus on Ice pose for a group picture during a break, while digging up a trailer to samore
Japan's Emperor Akihito (C) and Empress Michiko (front L) get out of their car, as they board a special flightmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.