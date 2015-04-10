版本:
Elephants spray tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 10, 2015. Songkran, the most celebrated festival of the year, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Elephants spray tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 10, 2015. Songkran, the most celebrated festival of the year, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement, leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. For the dozens of protesters who descended on the working-class South Carolina city of North Charleston, a bystander's video of a white police officer gunning down Scott was long-awaited confirmation of what many residents have been saying for years. Activists said the footage, showing Officer Michael Slager shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back, is chilling evidence of what they portray as "an atmosphere of racism" that allows African-Americans to be targeted in North Charleston and across the state. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement, leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina, April 9, 2015. For the dozens of protesters who descended on the working-class South Carolina city of North Charleston, a bystander's video of a white police officer gunning down Scott was long-awaited confirmation of what many residents have been saying for years. Activists said the footage, showing Officer Michael Slager shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back, is chilling evidence of what they portray as "an atmosphere of racism" that allows African-Americans to be targeted in North Charleston and across the state. REUTERS/Randall Hill
An Apple Watch look-alike device, made by a Chinese manufacturer, is displayed at a mall selling electronic products in China's southern city of Shenzhen, China, April 8, 2015. The device can connect to Apple iPhone products via bluetooth for call and message alert, along with playing iPhone�s music. It also accepts a SIM card to make calls and a micro SD card for storage. Included with pre-installed apps and a built-in camera, the device sells between RMB320 (US$41) and RMB550 (US$70.5). REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
An Apple Watch look-alike device, made by a Chinese manufacturer, is displayed at a mall selling electronic products in China's southern city of Shenzhen, China, April 8, 2015. The device can connect to Apple iPhone products via bluetooth for call and message alert, along with playing iPhone�s music. It also accepts a SIM card to make calls and a micro SD card for storage. Included with pre-installed apps and a built-in camera, the device sells between RMB320 (US$41) and RMB550 (US$70.5). REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, April 9, 2015. The statue at the university, one of Africa's top academic institutions, has been covered up for the past few weeks as both white and black students regularly marched past with #Rhodesmustfall placards calling for its removal. They believe it is a symbol of the racism against blacks that prevails in South Africa two decades after the end of oppressive white-minority rule. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Students cheer as the statue of Cecil John Rhodes is removed from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, April 9, 2015. The statue at the university, one of Africa's top academic institutions, has been covered up for the past few weeks as both white and black students regularly marched past with #Rhodesmustfall placards calling for its removal. They believe it is a symbol of the racism against blacks that prevails in South Africa two decades after the end of oppressive white-minority rule. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
A member of the Afghan security force holds a woman while rescuing her from the site of an attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, April 9, 2015. Militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons stormed a court in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday, killing the district police chief and two other officers, authorities said. REUTERS/Anil Usyan

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A member of the Afghan security force holds a woman while rescuing her from the site of an attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, April 9, 2015. Militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons stormed a court in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday, killing the district police chief and two other officers, authorities said. REUTERS/Anil Usyan
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for a news conference ahead of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for a news conference ahead of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon throws a ball for Patrick McVey and Kara Morris during a campaign stop at Loanhead After School Club and Community Nursery in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 9 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Smoke rises as a fire rages in central Cairo, April 9, 2015. A huge fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Central Cairo on Thursday, shrouding the neighbourhood with thick smoke, a civil protection official said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Smoke rises as a fire rages in central Cairo, April 9, 2015. A huge fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Central Cairo on Thursday, shrouding the neighbourhood with thick smoke, a civil protection official said. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Members of the Velokhaya cycling team train in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, South Africa, April 2, 2015. South African cycling, which like other sports suffered as a result of international sanctions during apartheid, is slowly being transformed as a new wave of black professional riders make their presence felt two decades after white-minority rule ended. The best riders, it seems, are coming off Velokhaya�s production line. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Members of the Velokhaya cycling team train in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township, South Africa, April 2, 2015. South African cycling, which like other sports suffered as a result of international sanctions during apartheid, is slowly being transformed as a new wave of black professional riders make their presence felt two decades after white-minority rule ended. The best riders, it seems, are coming off Velokhaya�s production line. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zar Aslam, president of Pakistan's non-profit Environment Protection Fund, drives a Pink Rickshaw in Lahore, Pakistan, April 8, 2015. Aslam, a Pakistani environmentalist, fed up with being groped and harassed by male auto-rickshaw drivers, has launched her own service exclusively for women passengers and drivers in her home city of Lahore - with just the one rickshaw on the road so far. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Zar Aslam, president of Pakistan's non-profit Environment Protection Fund, drives a Pink Rickshaw in Lahore, Pakistan, April 8, 2015. Aslam, a Pakistani environmentalist, fed up with being groped and harassed by male auto-rickshaw drivers, has launched her own service exclusively for women passengers and drivers in her home city of Lahore - with just the one rickshaw on the road so far. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A sculpture of a Llama is seen among debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, Chile, April 9, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A sculpture of a Llama is seen among debris in an area that was hit by floods at Chanaral town, Chile, April 9, 2015. Chile was hit by heavy rains and floods at the end of March. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Villagers look on as a home-made armoured vehicle, built by local 35-year-old farmer Liu Shijie (in the vehicle), drives on a dirt road at a village in Huaibei, Anhui province, April 7, 2015. It took Liu about six months and over 30,000 yuan ($4,850) to make the 5-metre-long, 3-metre-high vehicle from steel plates he purchased and pieces of a dismantled agricultural car, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Villagers look on as a home-made armoured vehicle, built by local 35-year-old farmer Liu Shijie (in the vehicle), drives on a dirt road at a village in Huaibei, Anhui province, April 7, 2015. It took Liu about six months and over 30,000 yuan ($4,850) to make the 5-metre-long, 3-metre-high vehicle from steel plates he purchased and pieces of a dismantled agricultural car, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his sons ride camels as they vacation in Israel, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/GPO/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his sons ride camels as they vacation in Israel, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/GPO/Handout via Reuters
A woman is reflected in a wall with names of victims during a commemoration ceremony at the memorial near the village of Bykovnya, near the capital Kiev, Ukraine, April 9, 2015. More than 50 thousand people including Poles were shot and buried at Bykovnya between 1937 and 1941 during the period of late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's repression. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A woman is reflected in a wall with names of victims during a commemoration ceremony at the memorial near the village of Bykovnya, near the capital Kiev, Ukraine, April 9, 2015. More than 50 thousand people including Poles were shot and buried at Bykovnya between 1937 and 1941 during the period of late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's repression. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
President Obama reacts as Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller (2nd L) insists on standing next to him after moving aside Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie (L), as Obama joins a meeting of the leaders of CARICOM, the Caribbean Community nations, at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
President Obama reacts as Jamaica's Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller (2nd L) insists on standing next to him after moving aside Bahamas Prime Minister Perry Christie (L), as Obama joins a meeting of the leaders of CARICOM, the Caribbean Community nations, at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli border policemen during a protest against the closure of a main road connecting Ramallah with Nablus, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 9, 2015. The road was closed due to a marathon by Jewish settlers, Palestinian residents said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli border policemen during a protest against the closure of a main road connecting Ramallah with Nablus, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 9, 2015. The road was closed due to a marathon by Jewish settlers, Palestinian residents said. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Scrapped high-emission vehicles are seen piled up at a dump site of a recycling centre, waiting to be dismantled, in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. According to local media, the city of Yiwu is planning to get rid of approximately 22,000 highly-polluting vehicles by the end of this year. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Scrapped high-emission vehicles are seen piled up at a dump site of a recycling centre, waiting to be dismantled, in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, April 8, 2015. According to local media, the city of Yiwu is planning to get rid of approximately 22,000 highly-polluting vehicles by the end of this year. REUTERS/China Daily
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anaesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse is the country's oldest and biggest. Grooms and trainers at the equine clinic work with vets and nurses while owners hope their prize runners, often worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, will recover quickly and then run faster still. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A racehorse begins to lose consciousness following an anaesthetic at Veliefendi equine hospital in Istanbul, April 6, 2015. A state-of-the-art hospital for hundreds of horses run by the Jockey Club of Turkey at Istanbul's Veliefendi racecourse is the country's oldest and biggest. Grooms and trainers at the equine clinic work with vets and nurses while owners hope their prize runners, often worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, will recover quickly and then run faster still. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An exploratory well-head at Horse Hill, is seen at a site in Surrey, southern England, April 9, 2015. A small British oil producer said it had discovered a possible world class oil resource in the countryside to the south of London that could contain billions of barrels of oil. The London-listed oil explorer UK Oil & Gas Investments (UKOG) said on Thursday up to 100 billion barrels of oil could lie below the green fields around Gatwick Airport, however it cautioned that only a fraction of that could be recovered. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
An exploratory well-head at Horse Hill, is seen at a site in Surrey, southern England, April 9, 2015. A small British oil producer said it had discovered a possible world class oil resource in the countryside to the south of London that could contain billions of barrels of oil. The London-listed oil explorer UK Oil & Gas Investments (UKOG) said on Thursday up to 100 billion barrels of oil could lie below the green fields around Gatwick Airport, however it cautioned that only a fraction of that could be recovered. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Justice Taylor adjusts the names on the first tee starting board during the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Justice Taylor adjusts the names on the first tee starting board during the honorary starters ceremony before the start of the 2015 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many Christian tourists to visit well-known religious sites, including Qasr el-Yahud, where it is believed John the Baptist baptised Jesus. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water during her visit to the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, April 9, 2015. A day ahead of Orthodox Good Friday, the Easter period draws many Christian tourists to visit well-known religious sites, including Qasr el-Yahud, where it is believed John the Baptist baptised Jesus. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest caste of priestly Hindus live, who wanted to set them apart from the rest of the population. Later the rest of the population followed suit. Another reason for the city to be blue is to keep the buildings cool during the summers, local residents said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest caste of priestly Hindus live, who wanted to set them apart from the rest of the population. Later the rest of the population followed suit. Another reason for the city to be blue is to keep the buildings cool during the summers, local residents said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
United Kingdom Indepence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage reacts as he walks past a helicopter during a campaign event in Ramsgate, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
United Kingdom Indepence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage reacts as he walks past a helicopter during a campaign event in Ramsgate, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during practice for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Ferrari Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during practice for the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A scale model of a dinosaur and a shadow of another are seen displayed in front of La Sapienza University headquarter in Rome April 10, 2015. The realistic reproductions of dinosaurs are part of an exhibition. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A scale model of a dinosaur and a shadow of another are seen displayed in front of La Sapienza University headquarter in Rome April 10, 2015. The realistic reproductions of dinosaurs are part of an exhibition. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
